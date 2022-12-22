The Climate Action Task Force’s proposal to amend the city’s charter to allow for the regulation of heating systems in buildings has sparked a lot of debate and it is important for people to understand the context.
Most understand that climate change, largely caused by burning fossil fuels, poses a significant threat to the future of our children. One quote from the co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group II, is chilling: “Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
Recent articles in the press talk about how millennials and younger generations have lost the drive to work hard and succeed because of the climate change clouds hanging over their future. Sadly, I have also seen this first hand.
In recognition of the climate crisis, the city council wisely passed a resolution committing South Burlington to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and established a task force to develop a plan to do so. The specific targets are to reduce 2019 emissions by 60 percent by 2030 and 95 percent by 2050.
Some may ask why South Burlington should take such strong action when other jurisdictions and countries seem to be doing less. The answer is that climate change is a collective problem that can only be solved collectively. If no one acts unless everyone does, we seal an unlivable future for our children.
So, the task force conducted an analysis of South Burlington’s current emissions and determined the specific changes that would be necessary in transportation and building practices to meet the targets set by the council. For buildings, the task force concluded that to meet the targets over 300 homes and 8 percent of existing commercial and industrial square footage would need to be electrified each year.
However, without some systemic change, South Burlington will fall far short of these targets. Considering this, the Climate Action Task Force further determined that the city needs the authority to begin a meaningful conversation with the community about how to transition existing buildings away from fossil fuels. The proposal was for a charter change that would be in the hands of the voters.
If approved the proposed change would have given the city the power to regulate heating systems in existing buildings and to potentially impose fees based on greenhouse gas emissions. The charter change would only have gone into effect if approved by voters, the Legislature and the governor, and any fees could only have been implemented if approved by a second city-wide vote.
The council ultimately decided not to put the proposal on the ballot, but if the city’s charter had been amended as proposed, the intention was that this be the first step of a robust dialogue, taking into account that homes need to be weatherized, that low-income individuals may need assistance and that the best time to make changes is when the fossil fuel systems in existing buildings have reached the end of their useful lives.
Given the many steps that would be required, any regulations would not have gone into effect for several years, during which time heat pump technology would continue to improve. I don’t think anyone contemplated requiring folks with existing functioning heating systems to pay carbon taxes or to swap out working systems.
Hopefully the state will pass a clean heat standard that would accomplish many of the goals of the proposed charter change. If not, let’s please next time have a calm and informed conversation about how to address these problems as a community. We owe this to our children.
Andrew Chalnick is vice-chair of the South Burlington Climate Action Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.