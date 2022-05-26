Over the last month I’ve announced in different forums that I will not be running for reelection to the South Burlington City Council next March. For the past eight years, I’ve had the honor and privilege of serving on this council, representing the town I grew up in and the community I care deeply about.
But with my kids still being in school, my role at University of Vermont expanding and with my other commitments, I am committed to stepping away from the city council at the end of this term. My objective in this role was to learn from the past, serve the present and plan for the future. My intention in this role has been to serve with maximum transparency, accessibility, humility and, most important, civility. I welcome anyone interested in running for this seat next March to contact me or other councilors to discuss the nature of the role and its importance.
This summer I will be running for reelection to the Vermont Senate in the newly formed Chittenden Southeast district. This district is effectively half what the previous Chittenden Senate district was and is made up of the following towns: Bolton, Burlington South-End (mostly everybody south of Maple Street), Charlotte, Hinesburg, Jericho, Richmond, Shelburne, South Burlington, St. George, Williston and Underhill.
Being that this district is half as large as it previously was, I look forward to spending twice as much time in all of the communities I hope to represent again with another term in the Senate.
I am proud of the contributions I have made in the Legislature on topics ranging from education policy, transportation infrastructure, public transit funding, gun control, tax policy and pension stabilization. There are high profile efforts that get a lot of attention but for every one of those, there are 100 less noticed yet important pieces of legislation working through the chambers.
I’m proud of my work on many of these less noticed efforts like Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan student loan withdrawal allowances, increased local control to communities to expand planning commissions to nine members without a charter change, Paycheck Protection Program loans, e-bikes standards, Vermont National Guard tuition benefits, purple star campuses, legal pupil definition changes and adjutant general candidate minimum requirements.
I served on three committees in the Legislature, the Senate committees on transportation, education, and joint information technology oversight. A small but important part of the transportation bill passed by both houses is a Burlington International Airport working group study report to be developed over the next 18 months. This effort has $150,000 — 90 percent from the federal government — to support a committee of seven individuals representing the communities most directly connected to the county airspace used by the Burlington International Airport.
This will be an important effort to give more voice to the public, which owns the airspace that this asset uses to generate all its revenues.
This same transportation bill has record investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, paving improvements to fix those rough roads we all know too well, and a very important $1.2 million state allocation to keep public transit fare free for another year while maintaining service levels.
To address climate challenges, we need to get out of our single occupancy vehicles — and fare-free public transit has shown to increase ridership. As we come out of this pandemic, this will be an important opportunity to show how state investments in public transit can work to reduce traffic, reduce carbon emissions, and give more time for people to safely multi-task during their commute.
In the Senate Committee on Education, we spent a great deal of time on the pupil weighting formula, the withdrawal processes for unified school districts and supervisory unions, anti-discriminatory standards for recognized independent schools that receive public tuition dollars and a sensible statewide school mascot policy. We made progress on many other important issues including an Agency of Education report on kindergarten entrance-age policies throughout Vermont and how we might allow fully remote days to still count toward the 175 mandatory school days in years to come.
Throughout conversations in committee, in the hallways, over coffee or over Zoom, I was a consistent voice advocating for sensible gun safety measures and we should all feel proud of S.4, the now passed law that prohibits firearms in hospitals and gives judges the explicit power to order guns removed under relief-from-abuse orders in domestic violence situations.
This important legislation also narrows the Charleston Loophole, strengthening our background checks system. I was just one voice of many advocating for this important work and I applaud Sen. Philip Baruth, Rep. Martin LaLonde, Rep. Alyssa Black, as well as many others, for leading this important effort.
Similarly, I am very proud of our collective accomplishments to address our housing crisis with S.226, led brilliantly by Sen. Michael Sirotkin. We should all be proud of this important bill that makes immediate investments and policy changes for our housing needs that should have long-term benefits.
It has been an honor to serve with Sirotkin and if you all give me another term to serve, I hope to one day be at least half as an effective senator as he has been through his storied career in the Legislature. These housing investments, coupled with our important old forest policy improvements and our historic investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, are important steps forward addressing our climate crisis. We have more work to do but I hope we are all proud of the direction we are going in.
It has been an honor to represent you in the General Assembly over the past two years. I hope my service has earned your support for another term and I welcome any opportunity to hear from you on how I could serve in this role better.
Reach me at thomas.chittenden@gmail.com, thomaschittenden.com or 802-233-1913.
