Two years ago, South Burlington voters responded to my offer to serve our community by electing me to the district’s board of school directors.
One year later, my colleagues elected me chair. It has been an honor to serve in both capacities, and I have appreciated the opportunity to contribute as both board director and chair.
My term is ending, and I have decided to seek a second term as a director. Nevertheless, should I be re-elected, I will not seek re-election as chair. A lot has happened in the past two years, and my conclusion is that the best way for me to balance my responsibilities and goals with my commitment to our school district is as a director only.
My closest advisors have supported me in this decision-making process and in drafting my statement, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.
These are the board accomplishments during my term that I am most proud of:
Recruiting and hiring the district’s first director of equity and a new superintendent of schools.
Initiating the review, which is close to completion, of the district’s safety plan, which includes researching new processes and procedures to ensure students are safe.
Collaborating with the superintendent, board colleagues and the city manager in developing the impact fee proposal to support the purchase of zero energy modulars for the Marcotte and Orchard schools.
Advocating for students of color and supporting them in advocating for themselves.
Meanwhile, I pursue non-board activities that contribute to student’s well-being and the community’s overall health.
I am a South Burlington High School Activity Club advisor for Infinitely Pick-A-Project.
I am the founder and director of the Infinite Youth Center, a safe space for youths 12-19, which includes meals and personal hygiene items.
This past summer, the school district did not provide summer meals. The Infinite Center, with only a kitchenette, small appliances, volunteers and donations, stepped in and prepared more than 300 summer meals each week.
I am a dedicated fan of South Burlington High School sports teams.
Students and parents of color have reached out to me with their concerns, and I do my best to help them.
I promise to carry out my responsibilities as school board director fully and faithfully while also being a person whose priority is to assess all questions through the lens of what path forward will best promote the health and capabilities of our students. I also pledge to work collaboratively with the new chair.
The opportunity to serve as your school director during the past two years has meant a lot to me, and I ask for your support to continue to do so.
