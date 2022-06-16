The overarching reason I’ve decided to run for Senate is because my years of experience in Africa have taught me that the democratic process thrives with healthy competition.
There was an open seat in the district until the very last minute and I could have dropped out when Kesha Ram Hinsdale got back in the race, but I thought about the reasons why I was interested in serving, principally that Montpelier doesn’t have enough representation from working parents.
My parents moved to Orange County in the late 1990s and there was a thriving high school nearby. It’s now closed. We are going to be the oldest state in the country by 2030 and we need to put our demographic crisis up front and start to encourage working parents to come here. This is the best place in the world to raise kids: it’s beautiful, it’s safe, we value community connections and education.
I think we need more people in the capital that have an eye toward the future and what kind of state we can become.
I’m looking forward to having conversations across the newly formed district. We have a choice of three votes in this election. I’m not running against any of the incumbents as they all bring something positive to the table. What I am offering though is a new and under-represented voice in Montpelier. We need Vermonters who are working, who have kids in child care, who are paying a mortgage.
Some of the issues that are key to me:
• We need safe, affordable housing in the district close to where people work.
• We need to be resilient and proactive toward climate change. I’ve seen the effects of climate change firsthand in Africa. We are so lucky here in the West that we can adjust for this change and take as many steps as possible toward mitigating its effects.
• Broadband and reliable cellular service must be a reality for all in Chittenden County. We aren’t going to get industry at a scale needed to attract workers. People will need the ability to telecommute. I was doing it for years before the pandemic.
• Early child care providers in Chittenden County need a living wage and families need support with this critical service. My wife and I had, at one point, three kids in child care and the expenses were considerable. This issue is very close to me based on our personal experience and seeing others struggle with the costs. We also need to recognize the critical role these providers serve in preparing our kids for the next step.
• Investments and economic plans must prioritize our aging population and working parents. We need to look hard at the consequences of the demographic shift in other parts of the state, like in Orange County, and understand that is going to put a strain on us in Chittenden County. Getting people here is tied into our housing crisis, but our demographic challenges must be a priority.
• The tactical gun culture in our country is bizarre and foreign to me. As someone who responsibly owns guns and who hunts every year, I think I have legitimacy as a Democrat in calling for Vermont to take steps toward guns laws that protect our constitutional rights and ensure that only responsible people own firearms. Gov. Phil Scott may have taken a first step, but we can do more on this.
