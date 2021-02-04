This letter was originally submitted to the South Burlington planning commission and city council regarding changes being contemplated to the South Burlington land development regulations:
I’ve been trying to figure out how to articulate my thoughts on the changes being considered to our land development rights through the possible recommended adoption of Article 12 and the new planned unit developments.
What details do I want to home in on that I have grievance about? Forest/habitat blocks? The metrics for density calculations? Stream/wetland buffers? Processes?
While familiar with most, I don’t feel tasked with the responsibility to share these. Others can and will. Not my thing most of the time; not now.
I’ve embraced the wisdom of taking a moment each day too “gather myself” and figure out how to make a constructive difference. Sometimes it works. Other times the “self” takes over and my methods seem counterproductive. I’m sure my experiences are not unique? Mindfulness, patience, kindness … Some days one; rarely all three; know what I mean?
I had the good fortune of coaching youth sports for a number of years. That amazing experience provided many opportunities to try and get the kids attention by offering thoughts that might give them a moment’s pause, and hopefully linger to provoke some thought. That’s where I’m coming from today.
There’s a speech I always imagined myself giving but the opportunity never presented itself. I call it the “Someone in this room is going to save the world speech.” It can apply to adults as well as kids. You’re in a room. The atmosphere may be solemn, but it could be celebratory. Most are “in the moment”, but gatherings like this do provide an opportunity to connect some dots from the present small picture to a future bigger picture.
The speaker pauses to get the room’s attention and says seriously “someone in this room is going to save the world”. Let that statement linger for a moment. He/she doesn’t mean that literally. Is this a religious statement? Intended exaggeration? Humor?
The speaker is serious. For a moment, the audience attempts to believe the seriousness. Some start to look around the room. Who in this room would be capable…? Who would want to try? “Not my thing”. The world? Got my hands full right now.
What is “the world”? Let’s cover the subject quickly with another oft used phrase: “To the world you may be one person, but to that person you may be the world”. The task of saving the world is difficult to relate to. We know the world needs saving in a lot of ways. It’s pretty discouraging right now? Think I’ll take care of my own world.
What is the world? What is it composed of? My answer, is that there’s the “natural” world, and then there’s us. We’re not separate; we’re a part of the same thing. You’ve heard of “Gaia”? To some it’s a concept, but the more I think about it, it’s reality. Gaia says that the entire world and the flora and fauna that occupy it are part of a large singular organism. The point here is obvious — we all are a part of the real world.
I know much of the interim zoning process is well intended. Things always get political and too use someone else’s word, there’s obfuscation. We can’t let obfuscation deter us.
I do believe that the world/Gaia is a single integrated organism. There’s a lot of stress being put on the planet right now. There are many well intentioned people who have ideas on how to reduce that stress. There’s stress on the environment for sure. There’s also stress on a lot of people, who are a part of this big world, but each one of these people have their own world.
Their worlds are filled with stress/anxiety, which creates frustration and eventually anger. Anybody seen some of that lately?
Who are we making our decisions for? What world, whose world are we trying to save? Our actions start a chain reaction of impacts that are first felt locally and can eventually impact the larger world. When we shrink the big world/planet down to South Burlington and its residences, and please let’s not limit ourselves to SB, but look at this region, I see thousands of worlds that need support and, in many cases, saving. They/we need shelter, affordable shelter. “They” are not limited to those who receive federal assistance. Let’s replace that image with “us.” Most of us need a more affordable shelter, health care, food. The list goes on.
The interim zoning exercise shouldn’t be an “us and them” exercise. Historically, intentional or unintentional, land use has been about “putting people in their places.”
“That’s not us” many will say. OK, regardless, our unintentional actions leave room for a lot of improvement when it comes to providing equity to many. Maybe saving the world is a little ambitious, but can we settle for some equity?
Please take a look at the changes being considered. We can still aspire to saving the world, but I would settle for some equity. Do the changes being proposed promote equity, for both people and the planet? They should do both.
Mike Simoneau, of South Burlington, is a former member of the South Burlington affordable housing committee and a housing advocate.
