My name is Andrew Chalnick and I am running for a seat on the South Burlington City Council.
South Burlington is a beautiful and very special community. It is a gift to live and raise a family here. I have found the community to be inclusive and kind, the discourse civil and well informed and the opportunities for engagement abundant.
I have been welcomed into a robust dialogue around the future of the city and have actively participated in charting the city’s course through service on the energy committee (as chair for a time), the interim zoning TDR committee, the climate task force (as vice chair) and the planning commission.
One of my core beliefs is that communities thrive when all residents can live with dignity and respect. Ensuring access to affordable and quality housing is essential to achieving this goal. As a councilor, I will prioritize the development of affordable and quality housing using environmentally sound principles through well-planned infill and with denser housing along our main thoroughfares, close to places of work, schools, public transit, grocery stores, services and other amenities.
At the same time, I will seek to revitalize, redevelop and repurpose under-utilized commercial space and empty parking lots in the city center to move the city forward in realizing its tremendous potential as an inclusive, vibrant, diverse and pedestrian-oriented community for people of all backgrounds and means.
I am committed to sustainability and protection of natural resources. I was integral to the successful effort to conserve the important natural resources located on the southwest corner of Dorset Street and Nowland Farm Road in the face of a proposed massive housing development and was active during interim zoning in advocating for increased protections for natural resources.
I know that rapid and deep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are needed for a livable future. Tempered with the knowledge that the things we each need to do to address climate change impacts each of us unequally — with the heaviest burdens often on those who can least bear them — I will work to realize the recommendations of the South Burlington Climate Action Task Force while striving to provide support to those who need it most.
I will be fiscally responsible and will carefully look at our carrying capacity — what the impact will be to our community, schools, roads and taxes if growth continues at its current robust pace. I will be focused on affordability and ensuring that the city does not spend beyond its means.
As the global head of tax planning for JP Morgan Chase for several decades, I have extensive experience managing a large team of highly skilled finance and legal professionals. I have also had the opportunity to interact with senior government officials in the U.S. and around the world, giving me a unique perspective on how to effectively engage with diverse stakeholders.
My leadership roles and my life experiences make me well qualified to serve this city. I am a careful listener and will work hard to make sure all voices are heard and to find common ground.
Motivating me to run are my four children and concern about the world we are leaving to them.
I am determined to make a difference and am committed to working hard to help us thrive, and to meet our challenges.
Learn more about Andrew Chalnick and his positions, or reach out with thoughts and ideas, at chalnickforcouncil.com.
