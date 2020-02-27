It was a gray day. I was taking Dandelion, my little dog, out for his morning constitutional. The sky was gray, the lake was gray, the mountains were gray and even the neighbors’ houses were gray.
Everything was gray, except for one thing: a bright red male cardinal singing away, “pretty bird, pretty bird.”
Many birds migrate south for the winter, but the cardinal (scientific name Cardinalis cardinalis – how appropriate) stays here year-round. I asked myself, “How do they do it?”
It was one of those below-zero mornings, and I had a down coat, hat, gloves and boots. Mister cardinal, however, was in his birthday suit.
Birds have evolved many strategies for living in the cold. Some seek shelter in cavities in trees or dense foliage, while others huddle together for warmth. Some, including cardinals, will puff up their feathers for increased insulation and tuck in their heads and feet. Some will increase their body fat before winter for extra insulation and energy storage for the winter.
A few will even shiver, but it’s not the shaky shivering that we see in mammals.
As for where these crested beauties live, they have a large geographic range (much of eastern North America and into Mexico and parts of Central America) and a wide variety of suitable habitats (woodlands, shrublands, wetlands and gardens).
But even with their big range, cardinals and all North American birds are facing an uncertain future.
A recent article in the peer-reviewed journal, Science, announced a shocking finding. Studies show that there are three billion (yes, with a “B”) fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago, in 1970.
The loss of birds is about 30% of all individuals.
What is the cause of this dramatic decline?
The primary culprit is habitat loss. Some of the loss is here in North America – habitats being replaced by residential and commercial development, degraded by pollution and pesticides, cleared for agriculture or forestry or mining. The bird decline is correlated with massive losses of other kinds of animals, such as amphibians and insects – a major food source for many birds.
Other contributing causes include birds killed by cats let outside, crashes with aircraft and flying into glass windows and doors, but habitat is the big one by far.
Shortly after this startling report came out, another frightening report was released by the National Audubon Society. This study looked at the potential effects of a warming climate on over 600 species of North American birds.
The results: our changing climate will have impacts on the ranges and survival success of every single species of birds. If average temperatures rise 3 degrees C (or 5.4 degrees F) by 2100, two-thirds of all North American birds will be threatened with extinction.
These are not just today’s rare or endangered species. The list includes many common and well-loved birds such as many species of sparrows, warblers, finches, swallows and more.
Maybe the world of birds is an expanded “canary in the coal mine.” As we destroy more and more of the Earth’s natural habitats for our seemingly endless need for more (which is often far more than enough for happy and prosperous human existence), we lose the very natural systems which sustain human life. If the birds go, maybe we go soon thereafter.
Maybe this destruction to our natural world is our species’ cardinal sin.
Fred Kosnitsky has been teaching biology, ecology and environmental issues at Community College of Vermont over the past 35 years. He is a member of the inaugural class of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. Contact him at fredkosnitsky@yahoo.com.