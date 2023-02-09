I am Bryan Companion and I am announcing my candidacy for the two-year term on the South Burlington School Board.
My wife Vivian and I moved to South Burlington over 40 years ago and it was one of the best decisions we ever made. At the time we had no children, but knew we wanted to live in a growing community with excellent schools. We knew of South Burlington’s excellent reputation, and I had many friends who worked in the district.
I knew from conversations they were committed to their students and wanted the best for each of them. One of these friends was Rick Marcotte, the distinguished South Burlington educator Central School is named for.
We saw the same level of commitment and caring given to our two daughters. We are deeply indebted for the role the schools and individuals played in our daughter’s development. I continue to see the same commitment and care for our grandchildren, their friends and all the neighborhood’s children.
Most of my professional career was with the Pizzagalli and PC Construction Company. I served as risk manager for 30 years.
Success in construction requires teamwork and a collaborative process. This process begins with listening to everyone’s ideas and issues. It concludes with implementing and continually monitoring agreed upon solutions. I bring this approach to everything I do. I have the experience to evaluate programs and projects, ask questions and help determine if we are receiving maximum value. I have been asking these types of questions about the proposed zero energy modular classroom project. My construction experience would be beneficial as we decide how to address our overcrowded and aging schools.
In 2020 I volunteered to serve on a citizens’ budget advisory committee. This group of 15 citizens offered ideas and opinions on budget priorities, cuts and the final proposed budget. I was very impressed with everyone’s level of engagement, the variety of opinions and their work on behalf of the schools. I found this work rewarding and had a feeling of accomplishment when the budget passed. It was at this time that I began thinking about running for the school board.
I have attended most school meetings in the past four months. I believed it was important to become informed on immediate and emerging issues and how the board functions. Many of the agenda items were business or finance related. These included labor negotiations, budget preparation, the modular classrooms and impact fees. I have asked questions to educate myself on these and other issues. It has been my experience that the most effective groups are those that have different perspectives. I believe that my business experience would bring a viewpoint that would be beneficial.
As a board member I would be committed to:
• Attaining the best outcome for all students by maintaining and raising standards.
• Maintaining an environment where everyone is respected and included.
• Providing quality education at a cost the community will support and acting as a responsible steward of public funds.
• Addressing school overcrowding and developing a long-range strategic plan to address aging infrastructure.
• Ensuring transparency and open communication with the community.
Our schools reflect the community and serve as a source of pride. I believe the attraction to and growth in South Burlington is directly tied to excellence in our schools. We are all stakeholders and play an important role in the success of the school system.
I am committed to representing all community groups.
The decision to run was not a quick one. Rick Marcotte encouraged me to run 35 years ago. I had declined based on family and professional career commitments. Also, I enjoyed refereeing high school basketball four or five nights a week from November to March. I told him I would consider it in the future, so here I am 35 years later.
I believe I have the experience and skill set to benefit the school community. I would be honored to serve and give back to a community that has given so much to us. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Learn more at companionforschoolboard.com.
