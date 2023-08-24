A recent argument by some wealthy homeowners that putting a paved bike path across a neighboring South Burlington-owned public park was bad for the environment stoked some incredulous reactions in the city and beyond.
Perhaps these nature-loving large-homeowners hadn’t heard that fossil fuel use for transportation is the leading source of climate-change causing emissions in Vermont, and that suburban lifestyles create four times the emissions as someone who lives in an urban center.
This is according to Tamura and Kane, writing for the Brookings Institute. They compared suburban areas around New York City with its population center, both of which enjoy better public transit systems than anywhere in Vermont.
Of course, South Burlington’s close proximity to jobs and shopping makes it an ideal place to add population with less climate impact, if it is done with intelligent, climate-focused design in mind.
Looking at many neighborhoods built in the last 10 years, one sees lawns that are mainly used to exercise lawn mowers.
Expansive lawns are quite rare in Europe, where per capita fossil fuel use is one third to one half that of the U.S. We would do well to look at this and other ways European countries like Germany, France, the Benelux and Scandinavian countries use land and energy much more efficiently, and arguably have at least as high a standard of living. If we could only get to where they are today, we will have reached our 2030 climate action goals.
Compact home lots are a necessity in towns and cities designed around highly efficient transportation systems that allow most people to attend to their daily lives without having to drive their own private car. These more compact homes are not as segregated by income as they tend to be in the U.S.
Beautiful well-kept homes with courtyards and gardens hug narrow residential, tree-lined streets shared with smaller homes. There is a lot of privacy and less need to have vehicles, although many families outside the highest density cities do have private cars that get used less.
Many European neighborhoods are quite old, lending them the charm that is usually lacking in newly constructed developments both there and in the U.S. This is not to say that neighborhoods must remain sterile looking or boring. One answer lies in greater encouragement of gardening, whether in seasonal window boxes, streetside pocket gardens, transformed front and back yards, or transforming those useless mowed grassy expanses.
Want more trees? A wooded garden can reduce the temperature of your home on a hot summer day, as well as give you a lovely spot to seasonally spend comfortable time outdoors.
Don’t have time to care for a garden? This looks like a great opportunity for horticulturalists to add valuable climate-friendly services. Most people agree that we need to save farmland in South Burlington, although it’s hard to make a living by farming alone. The cost of land is just too high. However, land around existing homes can be productive in growing beautiful organic vegetables, fruits and flowers for consumption, use and sale.
And yes, many of us do enjoy seeing vegetables and fruits grown and harvested among flower beds.
I’ve also noticed in Burlington garages being converted to very nice accessory dwelling units that are now permitted on every home lot in Vermont. As a separate side- or rear-yard building, such units can create very nice private spaces for gardens, as well as providing a great place to live for a relative, live-in child care or caretaker, or additional income.
Some municipalities are offering property tax reductions when lower income tenants are housed, reducing the pressure on affordable housing.
We’ve all heard enough of the naysayers, the complainers, and the NIMBYs — Not in My Backyard. Let’s focus on real progress to improve our climate while making our communities better places for everyone.
Donna Leban of South Burlington is an architect who specializes in lighting design. She was recently appointed to the city planning commission. These are her thoughts, not those of the commission.
