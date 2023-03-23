Can you imagine? By 2030, just seven years from now, three quarters of all vehicles in South Burlington will be either all-electric or a plug-in hybrid? Or that total vehicle miles traveled will actually be reduced by 15 to 20 percent? Or that we have a planning and zoning philosophy that supports high-density development in support of leaving cars behind?
These goals of the South Burlington Climate Action Plan are looming questions as we think about how the world will respond to climate change.
We know that in Vermont, the transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, representing around 40 percent of the total. In South Burlington, that number is more like 65 percent.
Compared to other states’ transportation emissions, per capita, we’re about average, so there goes that Vermont-is-greener myth. To be on track with the climate protection goals established by the world in the Paris Agreement in 2015, and by both the governments of the United States and Vermont, we need to dramatically reduce transportation emissions.
This is no simple task, but South Burlington is on the road to working this out. The Climate Action Plan, adopted last year by the city council, lays out a few high priority actions, plus dozens of supporting actions. It’s worth a look. The two big ideas: the switch to electric vehicles and increasing opportunities to get out of those vehicles entirely or at least partially. (View the plan at bit.ly/3JPRkJB.)
The switch to electric vehicles is already underway and picking up speed quickly. As vehicle options become more diverse and effective, more of us can see how an electric vehicle fits into our own transportation plan, with great support from state, federal and electric utility incentives.
An important challenge for South Burlington is to make sure that charging infrastructure is out there, in ways that support efficient and equitable access for all residents and workers. Requiring charging units, and the power supply necessary, is relatively easy for new construction. Existing homes are another challenge, as are opportunities for renters and many multi-family dwellings.
Special attention is due to those of us who have fewer financial resources and may end up using more public charging infrastructure. In addition to having enough stations in the right places, there is also the question of cost: Will there be higher costs at pay-as-you-go public charging stations, which may eliminate much of the savings that charge-at-home electric vehicle owners experience?
Imagine a world where most of our getting around is not about the automobile. There are world cities right now where bicycles outnumber cars, and the streets are designed to make that work. The challenge for us is that it can take significant investments before more of us accept the safety and efficiency of shifting to biking, walking or mass transit.
The shift is happening gradually, as we see more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly street design. What other changes would really work for people? More frequent bus schedules? More local public transit routes? Park and ride lots near key bus stops?
These are easy questions to ask, but tough to get bankable answers. To get things rolling, the city has established an implementation task force to prioritize and better define what this looks like and how to get there.
According to project coordinator Erica Quallen, the city aims to look closely at which action items are truly feasible, will engage public support and contribute substantially to our climate goal. Who are the main stakeholders in the proposed actions? What’s the cost? Which actions present the greatest bang for the buck in terms of greenhouse gas reductions? What are the crucial equity concerns, making sure that the widest possible spectrum of South Burlington’s population will benefit from chosen climate actions?
One of the first efforts toward this implementation plan is to check in with the people of South Burlington. First, the city is hoping as many people as possible will respond to a transportation implementation questionnaire at tinyurl.com/3mcd43hn.
The questions are intended to get a sense of how residents are already tuned in to the issues and opportunities, or what would make things work for them. Results of the survey will be posted on a future website.
Second, a plan is in the works for at least one major public listening session that will be announced soon. There will be two focus groups, targeting those who are often hard to reach with a public process, but who could be directly affected by whatever actions are chosen.
Quallen also asks that anyone with specific input, or a request to meet with an interested group, to reach out directly at equallen@southburlingtonvt.gov.
How will South Burlington residents be getting around in 20 years? Maybe you can help steer the answer now.
Steve Crowley is a member of the South Burlington Energy Committee who has lived in the Queen City Park neighborhood of South Burlington for about 40 years. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
