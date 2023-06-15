This legislative session came after an election that saw historic margins of victory for both Democrats in the legislature and our Republican governor. Neither branch of government should forget the importance of working together to advance the needs of all Vermonters, especially as a special session looms in late June, largely focused on the state budget that was recently vetoed by Governor Scott.
Here are some highlights from the year and their recent fate or current trajectory.
Budget: Embedded in the budget are critical investments in our children and families — an infusion of much-needed funding of our early education workforce and family supports, as well as school meals as part of the universal benefits of public education.
Overall, the Legislature and the Governor differ by only 3 percent total in our budget proposals, and most of that difference comes from our additional investments in the much-needed mental health and social service workforce. Furthermore, the budget included funds for emergency shelter and further transformation of motels into permanent housing to stem the homelessness crisis. It is anticipated that the Legislature will have the necessary two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s budget veto.
Child Care: The landmark child care investment is being celebrated nationwide as leading the way and was funded with a payroll tax. While no stakeholder group ever shares universally agreed upon sentiments with the legislature, many businesses came forward and urged passage of this bill funded through payroll because they are having a hard time keeping parents and caregivers employed with virtually no access to affordable child care. This investment is embedded in the budget, which is likely to pass when the legislature returns for its veto session.
Housing: S.100 expands access to affordable housing and homeownership, reducing duplicative and expensive permitting processes at the state and local level. Importantly, it ensures multifamily housing cannot be discriminated against in local zoning. As the main author and chair of the Senate Housing Committee, I am proud this bill received tri-partisan, near-unanimous support and was signed by the Governor.
Gun Safety: As a new mother, creating a future free from gun violence is a personal priority of mine. H.230 requires the safe storage of firearms and institutes a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases. The governor let this bill become law without his signature, meaning he does not celebrate it, but he also does not oppose its implementation.
Health Care: At a time when women’s rights and LGBTQ+ health care are under attack across the country, Vermont protected abortion access and gender-affirming care by passing S.37. This is a “shield law” that protects Vermont doctors from out-of-state investigation, ensures access to abortion pills, and stops “crisis pregnancy resource centers” from using misleading information about their services. The Governor has signed S.37 and Sen. Ginny Lyons and I are being celebrated for this work in the White House later this month as the first anniversary of the devastating Dobbs decision is marked.
Thank you for the input and kind messages over the session as I juggled being a new committee chair and a new mom. Your feedback is always appreciated.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, serves the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.