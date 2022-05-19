The fiscal year 2023 budget honors the commitment that the Legislature made at the beginning of the pandemic: To support Vermonters, their families and their communities across all 14 counties, and to leave no one and no community behind in a strong statewide recovery.
That commitment included investing $453.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief in five broad areas: economy, workforce and communities; housing; broadband connectivity; climate action; clean water. Those investments, added to fiscal year 2022 investments, complete the allocations of the $1.2 billion received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The budget includes a long overdue rate increase of 8 percent to community mental health providers, designated agencies, specialized service agencies and home health care providers. It provides multiple millions in programs to support prevention and recovery related to substance abuse. It includes increased operating cost funds for adult day programs, as well as base increases for Vermont Legal Aid and the Vermont health care advocate.
There is $96 million in broadband projects and $137.8 million in community, workforce and economic development. The University of Vermont base budget is increased by $10 million, the first increase in 14 years. The Vermont State College System also has a base increase of $10 million, plus $14.9 million to serve as a bridge in its ongoing transition to a financially and operationally sound organization.
Coverage is expanded by $4.9 million for working families within the Child Care Financial Assistance Program.
Investments in housing programs, including the missing middle and manufactured housing, tally $90 million. Transformational climate and water initiatives include $80 million for weatherization and $45 million for municipal energy resilience grants. There is also $8 million for advanced metering infrastructure and over $60 million for additional electrification initiatives.
These examples only begin to overview the $8.3 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, which is a balanced one. See all the budget documents at bit.ly/3lf75N6.
Buried within the budget is money for dispatch stabilization. Our current dispatch system is fragile, and the people working within the system are fragile. That current system includes two state public safety answering points, which dispatch for all state-level entities as well as over 100 local agencies. These two state entities have the highest staff turnover rate within state government, with approximately one-third of staff positions vacant.
The fiscal year 2023 budget contains a construct designed to support and stabilize a dispatch system that Vermonters across the state must and can rely on. The system is envisioned to include the two public safety answering points serving only state-level entities, plus four to five new regional dispatch centers. There are already four regional dispatch centers, in St. Albans, Lamoille, Hartford and Shelburne.
The budget contains not only language to effect this transformation. There is also $11 million dedicated to the early stages of implementation. After multiple decades of study, this is the first time that funds have been allocated toward this regional concept.
An initial portion, $6.5 million, will be released based on applications within the Department of Public Safety Regional Dispatch Facility Grant Plan, and only after approval by the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee. The remainder, $4.5 million, will remain in reserve until approval by the Legislature. This approval is linked to a report by a work group defined in the budget.
The work group is tasked with identifying an estimated timeline, and the transition funding needed, as new regional dispatch centers come online, and local dispatch services are transitioned away from the two public safety answering points.
Among other duties, the work group must also formulate a long-term funding model for regional dispatch that fairly assesses costs statewide, does not unduly affect property taxes and clearly identifies the potential impact on property taxes.
While there remains much anxiety about the new regionalization, there also remains much hope. Bottom line? It needs to work, and work well.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me with questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. … until January, after which I truly will miss your questions and concerns while still looking forward to seeing you around the neighborhood.
