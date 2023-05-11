Starting in the Vermont Assembly in my early twenties, I have always sought to put families first in my policy agenda, but it has been a challenge to start a family of my own. A citizens’ legislature can make it challenging for a young, elected official to ensure the time and resources to have a child.
On April 13, my husband and I welcomed our baby, Mira, into the world. She decided to make an early entrance, for which we received world-class care from the staff and providers at University of Vermont Medical Center and we are all doing fine.
As I reengage with the Legislature while also thinking about our financial and professional realities as new parents, I feel fortunate to be able to help steward meaningful steps forward on affordable early childhood education and access to paid family leave. These are issues I have worked on for over a decade, but they take on new meaning as I think about Mira’s generation and our children’s collective future.
As the first pregnant legislator in two decades, I lament that the perspective of young parents is underrepresented in the Legislature, though that is changing. I hope to be able to continue bringing in the voices of families struggling to make it all work and to help advance our most precious resource of all, our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.