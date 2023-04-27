Most Vermonters are ready to move past the social isolation they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. They look toward a return to a more normal social life. However, isolation during the pandemic has left Vermont with an overwhelming number of people addicted to opioids.
In 2018 the Vermont Department of Health recorded 130 deaths from opioid misuse. In 2019 there was a 15 percent decline in those deaths, to 111. Unfortunately, during the pandemic many Vermonters felt the sting of social isolation and turned to mood enhancing drugs to feel better. The result of this and other factors has resulted in an increase in substance use (addiction) in the state. In Chittenden County recent data shows that Vermonters in their teens and 20s accessed more alcohol, nicotine and cannabis during pandemic years. It is difficult to know exactly how many Vermonters increased their use of addictive prescription drugs. What is known is there was a rapid increase of death resulting from opioid use.
In 2020, Vermont recorded 158 overdose deaths, 2021 saw 217 opioid overdose deaths and 2022 had 237. Most of these were Vermonters between 30-49 years of age. Recent overdose deaths involve the drug fentanyl rather than prescription opioids or heroin. This information and public health data should be concerning to all of us. It is especially concerning to the House committees on human services and health and welfare.
We are finalizing legislation, H.222, for approval by the governor to address many stages of harm reduction related to the opioid epidemic in Vermont. The legislation is just one step to turn the tide on opioid-induced deaths. The bill extends access to buprenorphine for those with opioid substance use disorder. Buprenorphine can be an important first step for those trying to move away from opioids. H.222 reduces the need for medical provider prior authorization for medication of to help people battle their opioid use. This allows for quicker intervention when someone is seeking treatment. The legislation increases access to safe needle exchange, reducing the risk of infection from contaminated needles. The program can also help bring those with an opioid addiction into contact with needed support services.
The bill expands access to naloxone to save a life during an overdose event. Vending machines will be publicly available for emergency needs. The legislation allows for testing of newly emerging contaminants in drugs. Fentanyl or xylazine test strips are convenient today, but do not test for new drugs and contaminants that continue to emerge. By investing in more sophisticated equipment, drugs and contaminants can be instantly identified. This can save lives.
H.222 improves access to recovery treatment. Recovery housing and support services are key. Many of the people who die from drug overdoses are neighbors or family members who have a chronic addiction. They are sick and require medical treatment, social support, counseling and care during what can be a long process of recovery. They do not need stigma attached to their medical condition.
For some, recovery involves many attempts. When a patient leaves acute treatment and returns to the same environment that caused their drug use, they may revert to it. Having a safe haven can help stabilize recovery. H.222 does provide for more opportunities for new recovery housing.
The funding for nearly all the activities in the legislation comes from prescription drug settlements the state is receiving through legal actions of the Vermont Attorney General’s office. Pharmaceutical companies that reaped profits by marketing addiction, are paying Vermont at least $80 million over the next 10 to 15 years in restitution.
In addition to all the benefits in H.222, the budget bill H.474, includes continued funding for an important recovery model in Lamoille County. Community members, recovery services, employment opportunities, child care, housing, health services, public safety, and business opportunities for those in recovery make up Jenna’s Promise. This represents an amazing village, giving those in recovery an opportunity to rebuild their lives as they move away from their illness.
Vermont’s approach to addiction recovery depends on total involvement — all hands on deck. We understand that prevention is one key to unlocking the state’s opioid recovery door. Many communities are committed to prevention and recovery. I look forward to improved outcomes as we move forward with investments in harm reduction work across our state.
Ginny Lyons, a Democrat from Williston, represents South Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne and several other towns in the Chittenden-Southeast Senate district.
