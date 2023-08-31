I have always considered our city’s volunteers a great resource. Kudos to the people willing to give their time and concentration on important issues and long term planning on our boards, commissions, and committees. They work hard for the community. And of course there are many other volunteers out there; they are coaching on sports fields, working in the hospital, caring for others in homes and delivering meals. I am sure I don’t have all the types of volunteerism covered.
And there is another one that some people forget about or ignore because it might make them queasy. They don’t like needles! If needles stress you out and make your heart pound, then maybe you should stop reading now because the rest of this article is about how you can help other people with components in your blood.
The Red Cross has been taking whole blood donations from the public since 1949 and platelets since the 1970’s. Platelets are those special fragments in our blood that facilitate clotting at wound sites.
There is a difference in the donation of whole blood versus platelets. Whole blood is a relatively quick process with one arm and one needle, and you can go back and do it again eight weeks later. Platelets are needed by cancer patients, people with immune disorders and others who have had an organ transplant. Plasma (also extracted like platelets) is given to burn patients, liver disease sufferers and those with clotting factor deficiencies.
Platelet and plasma donation requires a longer visit because it takes more time and technology to separate out the components needed before returning the rest of your blood back to you. This means lying in a comfortable lounge chair with one needle in each arm while tubes conduct blood to a machine next to you where it is centrifuged, separated and returned (minus the platelets/plasma) to the other arm.
Your time in the chair varies because everyone is a little different. But, in general, it’s 90 minutes to two hours. Fortunately, there is a small monitor for watching Netflix, which can make the time fly. Headphones are included (but bring your own corded headphones if you really like yours best). And, of course, there is a small canteen for you to relax afterward and have a cup of coffee, some juice or a packaged snack before you leave.
There is also swag. Several times a year there are new T-shirts, magnetic car decals, beach towels and other sundries. You might even be enticed with a gift card. You can donate again after one week, but you are limited to 24 donations per year. It is a time-consuming process that may take two and a half to three hours total from walk-in to walk-out.
For platelet donations you need to go to the 32 North Prospect St. center in Burlington because the apheresis machines are located there. Regular blood drives don’t have platelet capabilities. If you decide to try it, you can call Brenda at the center at 802-497-6803 (she is there Sunday-Thursday) to make an appointment. You can also download the Red Cross app on your phone; it helps you make appointments, keeps your donor ID, logs your donations, and helps with the Rapid Pass “pre-questionnaire” you take the morning of your donation that saves you time when you check-in.
Before your donation, you will have a finger-stick to test your hematocrit, and blood pressure and pulse measured, too. Recently, the Red Cross changed some of its screening questions to be neutral on gender and sexual orientation.
I know many people don’t like needles but, to be honest, the phlebotomists there are so good you hardly feel any pain. And I love bumping into South Burlington residents when I go who are either volunteering at the front desk or donating. I have even met a member of our police department there once, too. Please consider giving it a try. You never know who you might help.
Tim Barritt serves on the South Burlington City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.