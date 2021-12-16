Climate change is the greatest threat of our generation, maybe of the century. Among other consequences, experts predict northern New England will become a popular destination for climate refugees, the Burlington area included.

If the current trickle of climate migrants becomes a stream or a river, where should they live? Housing is already in very short supply, and the costs are through the proverbial roof. The conventional answer is that new migrants can simply move into distant suburbs and exurbs where there is still plenty of open space. Easy. Unfortunately, the easy answer is the wrong answer if we are genuinely serious about doing our part to slow climate change.

For both practical and moral reasons, the most important thing we can do is not to turn the heat up on global warming. In Vermont the primary cause of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the transportation sector, doing about 45 percent of the damage, according to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

What steps are we taking today to reduce these emissions tomorrow?

Obviously, there are lists of things that we can and should be doing, but one step that is not receiving the attention it deserves is to take seriously the need to better plan cities and towns to reduce the time we spend in carbon-dioxide-spewing vehicles.

It would seem a very bad idea to enact land use regulations that make it harder for people to live close to the jobs and instead force them to live 10, 20 or 30 miles away from the urban core of our region. The Burlington/South Burlington area is the economic, cultural and social center of the state, and South Burlington is on the very edge of the campuses of the state’s two largest employers. Daily traffic into our core city from the suburbs and exurbs is a well-known problem.

If we make it harder to build housing in South Burlington, the problem will only get worse as new residents have no choice but to move to peripheral towns. This will have an enormous effect on releasing greenhouse gasses. New residents will have to commute a greater distance for jobs, services and entertainment in the core.

More households will need two cars and more of their time will be spent driving. Long trips by garbage trucks, service vehicles and UPS deliveries will follow, and regionwide sprawl will become an impossible-to-ignore problem.

The simple fact is this: the greater the distance from urban centers, the more CO2 generated. By one calculation, centrally located South Burlington households “only” contribute 8.77 metric tons of transportation related greenhouse gas to the atmosphere per year whereas households in Hinesburg add 10.22 tons and households in Jericho add 11.51 tons.

Not just one year, but forever.

The planning literature seems unanimous that higher densities toward the urban cores reduces the carbon footprint of a population, primarily by reducing transportation time, but also by making alternative means of mobility more feasible — such as public transportation, walking and biking. There are other environmental advantages to an increase in urban density as well. We are lucky that South Burlington already has urban infrastructure such as public water and sewer and planning tools in place to cope with the challenges of growth. This is an environmental efficiency that exurban towns do not have.

Vermont’s just released Global Warming Solutions Act recognizes this simple relationship. So does the Vermont Natural Resource Council’s Smart Growth Progress Report (The Other Paper, “Vermont Climate Council adopts plan to reduce carbon emissions,” Dec. 9, 2021).

Even the 2018 plan of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission points out that truly sustainable growth concentrates density and land use in the core communities to reduce sprawl and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional planning for growth necessitates trade-offs. Here is one: If core towns become preoccupied with protecting land only within their own borders, then damage may done to the environment of the wider region.

This may seem paradoxical, but the great wisdom of environmentalism is that our natural world is inextricably interconnected. Open fields and habitat blocks protected in core towns result in open fields and habit blocks being displaced in peripheral towns. A tree saved here may mean a tree lost there. The gain and loss ratio to the planet is 1:1. It’s a wash.

Unfortunately, the effects are not so benign with CO2 emissions where the gain and loss ratio may be 1:2 — or worse. Development in the periphery contributes far more to global warming than development in the core. As a concerned community, can we act upon the simple truth that South Burlington is part of much larger environmental problem and plan our land with that in mind?

We are facing a crisis that ultimately threatens the existence of humanity. Our primary focus needs to be the good of the region, the state and the earth, not just our own backyard.

Somehow, we need to stop adding so much CO2 to the atmosphere. To do this, we may need to make it easier — not harder — to develop more and denser housing in the core communities of Chittenden County. In the exurbs, we should do the opposite.

Vince Bolduc is a professor emeritus of sociology at Saint Michael’s College. He serves on the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee. For more on the study cited above, see htaindex.cnt.org/fact-sheets.