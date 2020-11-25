Have you ever been thankful for anything? I know what I am thankful for.
When people talk about Thanksgiving, most people think of stuff like turkey, pilgrims or nothing.
Well, thinking of turkey and pilgrims is fine because people eat turkey usually on Thanksgiving Day, and Pilgrims were part of the origins of Thanksgiving.
But what is Thanksgiving all about?
Well, on Thanksgiving we celebrate what we are thankful for. I am thankful for my family (yes, my dog is part of my family). I am thankful for all the wonderful people that have helped others in need. I’m also very thankful for my mom because she always makes food for me and always comforts me when I’m sad or mad. What I appreciate about her the most is that she is my mom and does everything thinking of me.
This year is very special because of the awful pandemic. I am thankful for the doctors, nurses and other health workers who are the front-line combating the diseases. They don’t have to help us but they choose to risk their lives so we can be safe and healthy.
Not only that, we should also be thankful for the police who have done all they can to protect us, but we often take their services for granted.
During quarantine when we had to order food online, who helped deliver it to us? It was the people of Vermont.
When I think of Thanksgiving I think, “don’t take things for granted.”
In addition, I think that we should always be thankful whether or not it’s Thanksgiving. We should always be grateful for the nice things and people around us.
What are YOU thankful for?
Evan Xia is a 6th grade student with Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.