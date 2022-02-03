Tim Barritt has announced he is seeking re-election to the South Burlington City Council. He first ran for council in 2016 and won the three-year seat and was re-elected in 2019.
“The previous three years have been challenging to our city and I feel honored to have been part of city council during difficult times,” said Barritt, who has worked at IBM/GlobalFoundries for over 40 years. “Our new city hall and library was built and is occupied, we’ve had a change of leadership, and have exited interim zoning with draft land development regulation changes at hand. City Center is being built out with senior, affordable and market rate apartments. We need these units to help relieve the low rental vacancy rate. During all of this, the pandemic hit. No one expected that,” he said in a press release.
“The city finally completed its reassessment of property values and unfortunately, the pandemic had a one-two punch on residential owners. Commercial values were reduced because of pandemic effects on their revenues, thus shifting burden to residences, and extraordinary demand for homes caused their values to snap up higher than expected. Fortunately, the board of civil authority was tasked with homeowners’ appeals and my work on that board was very satisfying as we labored to remove outliers created by the valuation process.”
A resident of South Burlington for over 29 years, Barritt and his family first lived in the East Woods neighborhood and now live in the Cider Mill neighborhood. His wife is a retired art teacher, who has been leading the project to paint local utility boxes and murals throughout the city, their son Sam is a doctoral candidate in biology, and their son Julian recently graduated from the University of Vermont.
Prior to his time on the council, Barritt served on the South Burlington Library board of trustees and the development review board, where he served as chair.
Barritt has supported the interim zoning process and the draft land development regulation changes awaiting final approval.
“These changes are especially protective of the southeast quadrant and its natural habitat blocks and forested areas. We need these areas as buffers for climate change adaptation and water quality improvements in the lake,” he said.
If elected, Barritt say he looks forward to three more years of work on helping the city navigate climate change to enhance its resilience, protect open spaces, promote efficiency improvements and maintain sensitivity to tax rates and appropriate investments in the city’s future quality of life.
“I like the discussions within city council and arguing about important issues while being respectful of philosophy differences. City staff need to be commended for their hard work,” Barritt said. “I enjoy working with them and always consider their counsel to be especially insightful. If elected, I will enjoy continuing that relationship.”
