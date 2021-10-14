Fall is here and summer is over, sigh. The milkweed has popped and broadcast its seed to the wind. Colors in the mountains are brilliant and it all begs the question: What have you been up to this summer? What has South Burlington City Council been up to, or more specifically, what have I been up to?
Well, my family spent Labor Day weekend in Portland, Maine. We dined at one of the two remaining Tortilla Flats and reminisced about the Riverside Avenue location. We spotted a Civil War soldier monument in Scarborough and later verified that the granite came from Barre. A replacement steeple on the State Street Church looked like an H.H. Richardson design — think Billings Library at University of Vermont — but really was John Calvin Stevens who worked in Boston at the same time as Richardson so maybe he just liked his architectural style.
For the city, it has been a busy spring and summer. We have a new city manager and deputy city manager and the staff and library are all nicely installed in the new 180 Market Street building where the 160 kilowatt-hour solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling systems work together efficiently to save energy.
At council meetings, I argued in favor of a new interstate exit 12-B for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s I-89 2050 vision long-term planning project. Despite receiving a lot of critical feedback on this issue and although I compromised later and asked the commission to keep both exits 12-B and 13 in scope for now, I remain convinced that 12-B is in the best long-term interests of the city because Route 116 is a state highway that crosses over an interstate right next to an industrial park and a medical office park.
This exit would relieve congestion on Dorset Street and funnel travelers to the airport quicker and provide safe bike and pedestrian access. It may also be important to ensure the fire department and high school maintain their efficient access on Dorset.
I have been attending hearings, listening to homeowners’ appeal of their reappraisals as a member of the board of civil authority. Remember that the city had to reappraise since the common level of appraisal reached a threshold value. Tyler Technologies got the contract — the company performed Burlington’s reappraisal, too — and unfortunately this happened alongside the pandemic.
It took longer, and Tyler Technologies couldn’t enter any homes but paid front door visits to many. When the new values were mailed to residents, there was a chance for an appeal. Some people received satisfactory action from Tyler Technologies that lowered their assessments. Some hung up the phones very frustrated. Burlingtonians had similar experiences.
Homeowners’ next appeal stop was the board of civil authority. We have now heard dozens of appeals and visited these homes to verify that the city’s property card is correct — number of bedrooms, bathrooms, percent finished basements, condition, etc.
Once a report is written, the inspection team recommends to the rest of the board an assessment value that may be the same, lower or higher. The board votes on these final numbers. From my experience so far, the most important aspect of this work is to derive a fair market value for these properties in relation to other homes in their vicinity so that a fair property tax can be assessed. Only Tyler Technologies knows its secret formula, but it is the board of civil authority’s job to flatten outlier assessments that are intrinsically unfair.
I argued in favor of a more reasonable climate change resolution that acknowledges the challenges of the issue and asks the city to take steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The council was able to then pass this resolution and subsequently create a Climate Action Plan Task Force and assign seven members to it.
I also argued in favor of a more lenient cutting program for the ash trees threatened by the emerald ash borer. The city’s program is a preemptive model to write contracts to cut down trees on streets and plant replacements at the same time. You may have noticed some trees already gone, such as Midland Avenue, and the young trees planted nearby. We know the borer is in Vermont and is on its way to our area, but I can’t see the logic in cutting down healthy trees now if they are not sick. These trees are in their prime and essential to carbon sequestration and local canopy density. Planting new trees now I do understand and support. But why not just wait until a tree appears to be infested. That could take two to three years and that is plenty of time to get it cut down before it’s a liability to the city. Unfortunately, I was outvoted on this, and the current cutting schedule will prevail.
I hope you had a good summer and are enjoying fall. This is one of those seasons that makes our city very special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.