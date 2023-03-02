With town meeting a week away, we are nearly halfway through the legislative session. The week leading up to town meeting and the week after are extremely busy for legislators as we work to complete important legislation and meet with constituents during town meeting break. March 17 is crossover, when all Senate bills must be ready to move to the House and all House bills must be ready to move to the Senate.
Among many issues before the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare is the disturbing trend of nicotine addiction among middle and secondary school students. Bill S.18 will follow the example of Massachusetts, California and many cities and counties across the country to ban in state sales of flavored tobacco and vape products.
The Vermont Department of Health, American heart and cancer associations and researchers tell us that there was increased youth e-cigarette use of 14 percent between 2017-2019. Young adults also increased their use, and the numbers are growing.
The Vermont Principals Association indicates use of flavored vapes is so prevalent that school districts are spending money to set up expensive vape sensors in bathrooms and other places in schools. We recently heard from Leland and Gray students about efforts to curb use of flavored tobacco and vapes.
Former Champlain Valley Union High School students shared struggles with their costly addiction to nicotine. Young and adult smokers indicate they began their use of e-cigarettes or tobacco with flavored products including menthol. Flavors including menthol are added to vape liquids and tobacco to make them taste better than plain tobacco.
Tobacco companies are marketing these flavors with catchy names such as bubble gum, strawberry, “cinnamon fire” or green apple. Menthol is added to all tobacco products. Menthol masks burning sensations, cools the throat and suppresses coughs. The false word on the street is that menthol helps people quit. The reality is that menthol and other flavor additives are known to increase addiction to nicotine.
According to the Vermont health department, “Menthol makes starting easier and quitting harder.” Nicotine increases (dopamine) euphoria associated with addiction through a process known as up-regulation. Menthol enhances this, thereby enhancing addictive behavior.
People addicted to nicotine seek more e-cigs or more tobacco. They need to smoke or vape more frequently or earlier in the day.
Kids hooked on nicotine negatively affect their brain development. They also may have difficulty getting through a class without more nicotine and nicotine addiction can lead to other lifelong addictions. Electronic cigarette and tobacco companies target marketing to youth. They also target women, the Black community and LGBTQ peple, who represent a higher proportion of those addicted to flavored products.
We all know there are health consequences such as lung cancer, heart disease or emphysema. These are very costly but preventable diseases. We know that some retail establishments will be affected with loss of sales when S.18 goes into effect. Retailers suggest that the state will lose up to $75 million in tax revenue. Does that compare with benefits for young Vermonters or savings from business productivity or health care costs? The health department indicates that annual worker productivity losses in Vermont total $326 million, $404 million in health care costs and $93.7 million in Medicaid.
Over $11 million is spent on tobacco-related Medicare costs. Vermont has a nationally recognized 802 Quit Program that includes menthol quit support. Should S.18 pass the Senate and House this session, we can look for successful outcomes like those experienced in Massachusetts. Importantly, youth and adult tobacco and vape use rates should decrease significantly. Kids can return to interests in art, music, languages, science, sports and others things rather than sneaking into corners to vape. Taking health and welfare seriously is important for all of us. We are especially hopeful for next generations.
Please contact me should you have comments about this article.
Ginny Lyons, a Democrat from Williston, represents South Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne and several other towns in the Chittenden-Southeast Senate district.
