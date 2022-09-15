The members of House Committee on Appropriations seem always to be in their committee room. They rarely come out, not even for floor reporting and debate. Roll calls, yes, they do come out for those. The Capitol Police habitually check in late in the day to ask when they will be leaving.
The members typically meet five days a week instead of the four when the rest of the legislators are in the building, usually surrounded by a lot of people, virtually or in person.
You need money to support a program? You best be well prepared, no matter who you are, no matter who you represent. The questions are always polite but can be difficult and seemingly endless. Bottom line, you need to be able to provide answers, answers that will validate the appropriation you are looking for.
House appropriations is the first legislative stop in the budgeting process. For any policy bill requiring an appropriation, the committee is the last stop before that bill can make it to the floor for reporting and debate.
Dollars are finite, even in times of federal largesse. The use of available dollars is minutely examined. No issue gets a pass. No one is immune to tough questioning, not even fellow committee members.
The committee works on two state budgets each year. There is the budget adjustment bill for the current fiscal year, July 1 through June 30. This is the work of truing up revenues and expenditures at the mid-point of the fiscal year.
Once budget adjustment has been tended to, the committee shifts focus to the omnibus appropriations bill, the state budget for the subsequent fiscal year. For both, the governor’s recommended budget is the starting point. This includes both the numbers of dollars and relevant language.
For the budget adjustment bill, the appropriations committee hears from state entities, advocates and Vermonters affected by any recalibrations. For the omnibus appropriations bill, the committee begins with hours of testimony from every state entity. What did they accomplish, or not, with the previous budget appropriations? And why?
What will be accomplished, or not, if the governor’s appropriations and recommended language are authorized? (The presentations of each state entity for the past several years can be found on the Joint Fiscal Office website.)
The committee then engages the public, as well as advocates, by holding public hearings. The committee also inquires of each legislative committee of jurisdiction. There is also time set aside for individual legislators from other committees to provide personal input. In each case, it is the response to the governor’s recommended budget that is sought, along with the rationale.
Each member of House Committee on Appropriations is responsible for a broad understanding of the entire state budget, but each must have a granular understanding of the budgets within one’s own portfolio.
Each appropriations member is responsible for meeting one-on-one with stakeholders and melding together all input pertinent to those budgets. Each must make recommendations to the full committee regarding those budgets to either accept the governor’s recommended budget, with explanation, or not.
If not, they must recommend a different appropriation or different language and explain their rationale.
I had that granular responsibility for the following budgets: all components of the legislative branch; the executive office; the treasurer’s office; the secretary of state’s office; the Criminal Justice Council; and the departments of libraries, public safety, and forests, parks, and recreation.
Budget adjustment is usually wrapped up in the House early in the session, with the omnibus appropriations bill ready the third week in March. Following debate and action on the House floor, the respective House budget bills, adjustment and omnibus, each within its own proper timeframe, goes to the Senate.
The Senate Committee on Appropriations takes the work of the House and creates its own version. Differences are worked out by a committee of conference. The Legislature cannot adjourn for the year without finalizing the omnibus appropriations bill for the next fiscal year.
To see the final omnibus appropriations bill for fiscal year 2023, go again to the Joint Fiscal Office website. (It is under a June 9 posting titled “An act relating to making appropriations for the support of government FY2023.”)
Here you will see the end product — all 236 pages — that began as H.740 and signed into law as Act 185 (2022) by the governor.
Of particular interest on that same page, under conference budget documents, is the Aug. 25 posting titled “Conference FY2023 State Budget — Web Report.” Here you can track the dollar details of each section of the budget from the governor’s recommendation through the House, Senate and committee of conference versions, for a total budget for 2023 of $8,331,594,919.
Do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Remember, that I remain “in harness” until early January when our new state representative will take the oath of office.
