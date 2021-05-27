I applaud the South Burlington Planning Commission for all the hard work on the proposed environmental regulations.
I submitted comments to the commission that the regulations should be strengthened to provide for buffers around habitat blocks, protect agricultural soils and grasslands and revert to the habitat block mappings made by the ecological consulting firm Arrowwood Environmental in key areas.
Why we should do everything we can to protect the nature that is around us — even when there are so many powerful voices arguing just the opposite — and why the proposed regulations are insufficient for that purpose?
This year I noticed there were no bees buzzing around my apple trees. When I drive around, I also notice that the front of my car stays much cleaner than in years past. Where are the bees? Where are the insects? If anyone thinks these are silly questions, they are not.
If the natural world begins to fall apart, humanity is not far behind. We just don’t need nature to provide clean air, clean water, food — we need nature for life. We are part and parcel of our natural world. Unfortunately, in many parts of the world nature has been treated as disposable and we are seeing the dire effects of that.
In the past decade, North America butterflies have declined by 53 percent, grasshoppers and crickets by 50 percent and bee species by 40 percent. North America has lost three billion birds in the last few decades.
Between 1970 and 2014, the planet lost nearly 60 percent of its mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. The rate at which Earth is losing its biodiversity is comparable only to the mass extinctions. Human sprawl is top of the list for these declines. Climate change will make all of this worse and only deepen our ecology crisis.
It is sometimes hard to feel these crises in Vermont as we are so blessed with natural resources, and things seem business as usual. But, they are not.
And, for what? So some developer can pocket millions? The developer that wanted to bulldoze the beautiful meadow on the southeast corner of Nowland Farm Road and Dorset Street told us of all the millions he expected to make from that development. Why should we as humans that depend on the natural resources around us allow that to happen?
There is nothing that compels South Burlington to allow a developer to make that kind of money at the cost to all of us of the things that we need to sustain our lives. Don’t let people that throw around the word takings fool anyone thinking that there is.
I am not blind to the need for housing. We need places for people to live. But we don’t need to put those houses on the fields, meadows, grasslands and soils that sustain nature and nurture us.
We need to redevelop failing commercial areas, infill, build along transit routes. Save the lands that we cherish. Seventy-five percent of the agricultural land that at one time existed in South Burlington has already been paved over, and there are, in addition to 9,500 existing homes, an additional 1,150 new homes already in the pipeline to be built on mostly rural lands.
When does it stop?
I recognize that the proposed regulations do offer some incremental protections for some natural resources. The question is: Of the newly regulated areas, how many are really newly protected? In other words, how many of those acres are buildable in the first place?
New buffers that run through built neighborhoods, or habitat blocks that run through backyards, are not newly protected. Eyeballing the map it looks to me like about 30 acres in the southeast quadrant — of the 160 that are newly regulated — are truly newly protected. It would be great to get a more accurate number.
On the other hand, some significant existing protections have also been removed. For the southeast quadrant, it’s pretty obvious that more land has actually lost protection than has gained. This would be a perverse result of interim zoning.
The city has the power now to protect this one special corner of the planet. I so hope that city does not miss this opportunity.
Andrew Chalnick of South Burlington serves on the city’s energy committee.
