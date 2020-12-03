A proposal to develop 32 homes on 6.9 acres at the intersection of Park Road and Dorset Street has been submitted by the BlackRock Construction Co.
If you think that’s a lot of dwellings on a small parcel of land that is highly visible and too far away from the city core, you are in good company.
A coalition of residents in the Vermont National Neighborhoods have come together to challenge the proposal.
Residents are very concerned about this proposal and the five others in our neighborhood, either under construction now or planned for the immediate future. We understand the need for responsible housing development.
However, the proposal under review now (#SD-2017) at 550 Park Road is far from a responsible development of homes.
Governed by an outdated, decades old master plan and a land swap approved by voters years ago, BlackRock Construction Co. has already submitted a preliminary plat application to overdevelop an open, exposed field, highly visible along a busy artery far from the city core. Residents have several major concerns that have yet to be satisfactorily addressed.
The first critical issue is traffic safety. At the urging of the neighborhood coalition, a traffic study was ordered to study the busy intersection. It reported no major issues but failed to take into consideration the dangerous slope and unlit curves of Park Road, where the proposed access to the development is designed to enter and exit. In addition, it did not address future traffic flow from the three other major proposed housing developments in the neighborhood, all of which will use Park Road as an access to Dorset Street.
The second significant concern is the density of homes proposed.
Residents understand what is allowed as per zoning requirements and from the dated Master Plan, but that does not mean packing the land with the maximum number of dwellings allowed is the right thing to do.
A map showing all 32 homes, mostly duplexes and some single-family homes, clearly illustrates a condensed neighborhood with little open space between each building. Residents support clustered housing in appropriate areas, but in this open field so visible to everyone passing by, it will be a landscape eyesore. Not only will there be more traffic using Park Road as a dangerous access point, but the intersection with Dorset Street will become more crowded as well.
The third and final concern is with the design and materials used for the homes. The neighborhood coalition does not accept the plan for two-story buildings along Park Road or Dorset Street because that would create too much visibility in the open field. A single story structure in those areas combined with two-story homes further down the slope of the field and away from the roads is our definition of responsible, common sense development.
In terms of materials used, we do not wish to see the “plastic” looking pimples, which are starting to dot the landscape further south on Dorset Street, and surrounding areas. We expect the homes to complement existing structures in color, materials, and design, matching the homes across Dorset Street on Nicklaus Circle, which fit into the open landscape very well.
This does not mean every home needs to be an expensive three-bedroom building or a single-family home with lots of yard. The coalition expects and supports single and two bedroom carriage homes and duplexes so families can afford to live in our neighborhood.
Adding to all of these concerns is the necessary mode of communication given the dangers of COVID-19.
Residents want everyone to be safe and appreciate the need to meet and communicate electronically. However the “distance” felt between citizens and the development review board is growing because we are unable to truly engage in a personal way, visit the planning and zoning offices, have access to documents for enhanced, detailed, discussion with staff, and not be “timed” or rushed on Zoom.
Searching through electronic files for documents buried in a website has also been tiresome and challenging. The more the “distance” grows, the more mistrust and a lack of confidence grow because residents will not feel heard.
The solution to this dilemma might be to cancel these critical meetings until we are all vaccinated and feel safe. There is no need to rush a decision relating to any project that will have a lasting impact on our community.
Residents have already met with representatives from BlackRock in person on the proposed site and expressed our concerns. As citizens of South Burlington, we expect BlackRock to make these adjustments and we expect the development review board to hear us and to require these commonsense recommendations before any permits are issued.
