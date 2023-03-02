“All politics are local.” We have all heard that phrase before. Next week, in Vermont, it’s real. Town meeting day is a big deal here. Every year, town meeting is held on the first Tuesday in March since the founding of our country and state.
Town meeting day does not happen anywhere else in the world like in Vermont. We’re very lucky to have a day where it’s about the people who come together to help with governing. It works differently in each town but it’s one or a combination of a yea or nay vote. Sometimes a simple show of hands, sometimes a paper ballot or, in larger towns, an Australian ballot lists all your votes and gets submitted without a moderator.
You, we, me — we all get to choose how we want our towns, cities and villages to proceed on major policy or infrastructure projects for the following year.
Every town and year are different and this year in South Burlington we have a lot to decide. The municipal budget, Bartlett Bay wastewater treatment bond, center city tax increment financing bond vote, a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89, the Garden Road and Williston Road intersection, city center phase II and Williston Road streetscape. You might even get a chance to meet your representatives in city or town governance or representatives in Montpelier.
Turning to Montpelier, the pace of things is heating up. The time representatives will be on the House floor shifts to allow more time for debate. The Legislature now moves from drafting and writing legislation to the process of passing it.
This is the first time I have been in Montpelier and it’s exciting to see. In my committee next week, we’re working hard on H.171. It is a bill intended to protect the health and welfare of vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation. We’re also working on H.94, H.222, H.175 and H.112, and taking testimony on those bills. I want to thank those who have come to give testimony for taking the time out of your day to give voice to your lived experiences.
Thank you all again for reaching out to tell me the things you support and don’t support. I cannot possibly be aware of all the bills in all the committees. So, if you’re watching other committees other than the House Committee on Human Service and would need assistance please reach out. It is a pleasure to serve you all in Montpelier capitol. I hope to see you all at town meeting day next week. Feel free to email me, write or call. Go to legislature.vermont.gov for the best way to contact me or other representatives and senators.
Noah Hyman, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-8 House district.
