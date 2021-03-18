It was a regular school night for me. I had finished all of my homework and started watching the “Nightly News.” My mom was next to me sewing patches on my favorite jeans that were ripped when I was playing basketball with my friends. Nothing was new on the Nightly News. Everything was the same as yesterday. I was really bored until I heard an impatient knock on the door. I told my mom that I would check the door. So I went to check the door and I realized that it was my dad who was knocking on the door very impatiently. I opened the door.
“Hey dad welcome home. Did you lose your keys?” I said with an excited and joking face.
“Hey sweetie, I am in a hurry that I even forgot I had keys to this house. Where is your mom?” he said.
“In the living room, but why are you asking? Did something happen?” I said with a really confused face.
“There is nothing to worry about, at least for now sweetie,” he said with a smile on his face. Then he kissed my forehead and went to the living room closing the door from behind.
That night I couldn’t sleep. What my dad said was stuck in my head. I couldn’t help but wonder what the actual meaning behind “There is nothing to worry about, at least for now sweetie” was. I wanted to stay up all night and think about this. However, I decided to sleep and ask my dad or mom about this tomorrow in the morning.
The next day, I went to my parent’s room as soon as I woke up. And I saw my mom sitting on the floor with a really sad face.
“Is everything alright mom? I said with a surprised face.
“No, not really honey,” she said.
“Why? What’s going on?” I said eager to learn about what they have been hiding from me.
“Dad left the country honey,” she said bursting into tears.
“Mom what are you saying? That can’t be true! Please tell me that it’s a joke.” I said, starting to cry next to her. I couldn’t control my feelings.
“It is not a joke, honey. Your dad left the country or he would most likely be put in jail,” she said.
“Why would he be put in jail? He has never done anything illegal in his whole entire life. He has never hurt anyone. I just don’t understand. Why?” I said feeling unhappy.
“Yesterday after your dad came into the living room and he told me that a fake coup happened. And some of his journalist friends were put in jail for spreading the real news instead of the fake ones. Since your dad is a journalist that spreads the real news as well, the government is most likely planning on putting him in jail too. The only way he will not be put in jail is that if he publishes fake news like everyone does or leaves the country. As you know your dad he is a very honest man. He would never publish fake news. So he decided to leave the country before it’s too late. And you know how your dad has visas because he traveled to different countries for journalism already in the past. So he has all the necessary documents.”
“He left without saying goodbye to me?” I said crying even more.
“He came to say goodbye to you at night and you were sleeping so peacefully I didn’t want him to wake you up,” she said. With all of my sadness I asked her the last question I had for the day.
“Will I ever see him again?”
“I don’t know,” my mom said. At that moment I felt like the world was collapsing on me. I felt so lonely even though my mom was right next to me. I loved my dad and mom so much. So the idea of never seeing one of them made my heart break into pieces.
That day I didn’t go to school. I stayed with my mom at home. And that’s how the next two weeks went. Me and my mom were scared to go outside. So we stayed together all the time. Until one night someone knocked on the door very silently. I was scared to death. I looked at my mom and she looked at me. With careful steps she started walking towards the door. She looked through the door viewer and saw that it was one of our neighbors. I can see that she was relieved. So she opened the door and our neighbor started talking immediately;
“You guys must leave the country today. Your husband sent my husband a message saying that the government threatened him. If you guys don’t leave the country now you guys will be put into jail and be the replacement.” As soon as our neighbor said that she left. Right after the neighbor left my mom started packing up a bag. She put food, two blankets, a mini medkit, and water. Then she and I left the house. We started to walk slowly at first, but then my mom got really fast. After 15 minutes of a walk, I got really exhausted. I couldn’t move my feet anymore. And I realized that we came to a bus stop. I was like thank god. So 5 minutes later the bus came and we the bus driver started driving towards the country’s boundary. This took 5 hours. And the bus finally stopped. My mom and I went towards the boundary while the other people were busy with other things. When we reached the country’s borderline my mom and I stopped immediately because there was a river right in front of us. Just as I was going to ask my mom ‘How are we going to cross the river?’ an old man came towards us. And he said that if we pay him a lot of money he will help us cross the river. My mom didn’t hesitate and gave him the amount of money he wanted. So we went into his boat and we started to cross the river. We were so close to the shore until he pushed both me and my mom off the boat. I and my mom fell in the water. We quickly stuck our heads out of the water. Spitting all the water we had in our mouth. And we looked at the man without saying anything. He looked at us with pity and he said.
“You guys are pitiful! I know you guys are trying to escape! I asked many people if they needed my help and they said ‘Yes’ and I got them into my boat and then pushed them off close to the shore. Then I report them to the border patrol. And the border patrol takes good care of them. The border patrol now thinks that I am their man so they give me money and pitiful people like you guys give me money. I am going to be rich real soon. Thanks, guys!” he said. Then he smirked and left. As soon as we saw him leave me and my mom started swimming to the shore and we made it. However, we heard a motor sound. It was an ATV full speed coming towards us. We started running, but I heard the ATV sound coming really close to me. I froze. I couldn’t move. It was like my entire body had stopped working. ‘The ATV is going to hit me and I am going to die.’ That was the only thought in my mind until my mom grabbed my arm so powerfully that I almost collapsed to the ground. And 2 seconds later the ATV went boom. The guy who was driving it had hit a tree at that full speed. He was lying on the ground saying;
“Water…water...water…”
My mom immediately gave him water. I was shocked. He tried to full-speed run over us and now my mom is trying to save his life!? I was just about to complain, but maybe she has a reason I said to myself so I stayed quiet.
After my mom gave him water, we left. We started climbing a hill. I was so tired however the hope kept me going. Not long after I and my mom came to the top of the hill. Both of us were worn out and trying our best to not collapse on the ground. We caught our breath for a little bit. And then I looked up and saw a “Liberty” sign and my dad was waving at us standing right next to it. I and my mom started running towards him as fast as we could. When we got there he hugged us so tightly, and we hugged him so tight. And we all started crying with happiness. ‘We made it!’ I thought. I was so happy. At that moment I hoped everyone could feel this happiness. So I decided to become a journalist like my dad and make everyone feel this happiness.
Nilufer Gungor is a sophomore at South Burlington High School.
