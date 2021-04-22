“Richard, what have you done in the garage?!” I hear Mom yelling while I am in my room sorting my desk. The neighborhood is very quiet. I have just come home, and it is another rainy night in late March. “What has happened? I did nothing!” I reply, and follow Mom to the garage. Suddenly a foul stench fills the air and overwhelms me.
“What an awful smell! It’s a mess!” I say, as I find boxes scattered on the ground and bottles upended. Dad comes too, and asks, “Is something rotten in the garage?” Then we hear a clattering sound behind a car and we all turn towards the noise. Dad catches a glimpse of yellow fur. “It’s only a yellow cat!” he says, “Nothing to worry about.” We are all relieved.
“Yellow cat? I must take a picture. It might be our neighbor’s.” says Mom. She walks toward the car, and climbs in. We look at her, and suddenly I see something moving towards us. When it turns, I see a long narrow snout and dirty ragged yellowish-brown fur. “It’s not a cat! Get in now! It’s a fox! Get in!” Dad shouts.
We rush into the house, slam the door, and pant heavily. I am safe now to look at the fox from behind the door, but Mom is still stuck in the car panicking while the fox is wandering in the garage. The fox comes closer to us, stands there, and stares at me. Protected only by the door, I am afraid of the animal, but I also feel that the fox is afraid of us as well. Then it walks away out of sight. There is the sound of scratching and the scrabbling of claws, and a small furry head peeks up from the other side of the car. Minutes later, the fox climbs onto the roof of the car, walks around but struggles to stay balanced, before it slips on the smooth paint, tumbles off the roof, and disappears from view once more. Dad sees the opportunity and tells Mom, still trapped in the car, to run into the house while the fox is recovering from the fall. When she enters the house safely, we all breathe a sigh of relief.
As I hug Mom, the fox appears again and I take a close look at it this time. I am struck by how thin and weak the fox is. It is very skinny, and its tail barely has any hair on it. Its eyes look strangely crestfallen, and it seems so sad. I notice there is a big gash on its back, and limps when it walks. Dad is on the phone with animal control, and opens the garage door as instructed. I see that the fox quickly runs and slips into the dark night. We rejoice because no one is hurt and the fox is free in the end, even though the garage still reeks.
The day after, we check out the garage, and find a lot of damage the fox has made. The boxes and bags are chewed into pieces, the wires and ropes severed, and the shoelaces and buttons bitten off. The revolting smell still lingers in the air. We post images of the fox on social media, and someone tells us that its hairless tail may suggest a contagious disease called mange, which might affect humans and pets. The disease is caused by mites, and can make the infected animals bite themselves, which also explains the wound on its back. As the fox loses its ability to hunt, it has to scavenge for food, even near residential areas. I believe that the fox in our garage was hungry and looking for something to eat. As a result, we have to clean up the whole area, disinfect all surfaces and corners, and throw away lots of debris made by the fox. We reach out to our neighbors about the incident and we also decide that if the sick and injured fox comes back, we will do our best to help it get medicine and treatment.
I don’t blame the fox for the damage. Although wild animals may pose a danger to us if they go too close to residential areas, such as transmitting diseases, injuring people, or damaging property, they are not entirely responsible because these residential areas used to be the animal’s homes. As cities develop, their habitat has been significantly shrunk in recent years due to human activities. When we consider these animals as intruders, we may be the actual intruders into their territory. After this unexpected close contact with a wild animal, I believe that we need to find a way to live with wildlife in peace and harmony so that both can coexist and flourish.
Richard Jiang is a 7th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School
