Nearly a week after the closing remarks at COP26, the 26th annual U.N. climate summit that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, many of us are wondering what we can do to stem our carbon emissions and ward off the worst of climate change for this and future generations. The task of changing our habits seems monumental, and we may feel powerless before established routines and norms.
But we are far from powerless. Indeed, change is within our grasp.
First, we have the power to choose what we eat, what personal and household items we buy and where and how we travel. The choice can be as simple as choosing to put on a sweater rather than raise the thermostat as the weather turns colder.
If you’re a business owner or manager, your efforts can have even more consequences since you are community leaders and can effect big cultural shifts — just as big as the Model T.
Several locally based companies are taking the lead by building for net zero sustainability. By embracing environmental stewardship, from installing solar panels to electrify their campuses to offering employees the option of remote work to developing transformational technologies, they are establishing earth-friendly norms that will go a long way toward reducing carbon emissions. I applaud these business leaders who have understood their pivotal role in ensuring a healthy planet and in training future generations of forward looking, earth-conscious Vermonters.
Second, voters have entrusted the South Burlington City Council with the power to plan for an environmentally responsible future. This past summer, we passed a resolution to enact policies to reduce carbon emissions and counteract climate change, and you can hold us accountable, measuring our actions against our words.
A big policy proposal is currently on the table. The planning commission recently sent to the council new land development regulations in response to the council’s call for regulations based on smart growth strategies designed to encourage dense development in proximity to employment centers and services. We were additionally seeking to inventory, monetize and preserve our most critical green infrastructure, wetlands, grasslands and forested areas.
At our Nov. 8 meeting, the council set the public hearing for Monday, Jan. 3, and I encourage you to attend and make your views known on the proposed new environmental protection standards, regulations of master plans, subdivisions, and planned unit developments, zoning district changes, among others.
It’s crucial that we plan rather than remain in reaction mode. The washed-out bridge on Kimball Avenue due to the 2019 Halloween storm was our wake-up call — or should have been. The closure has not only slowed travel times between South Burlington and Williston but also cost a pretty penny to replace the culvert and bridge: just over $2.7 million, higher than expected due to the high level of demand for precast structure fabrication. The storm left more than $5 million in damages across the state. Closed again in early August, Kimball and Marshall avenues at the boundary between South Burlington and Williston will remain closed until early December. Once it reopens, we will regain this important thoroughfare. Kudos to the engineers and contractors who are working hard to restore it and are making it a shared route since it will include biking infrastructure — thanks to $100,000 from our Penny for Paths fund — but let us not forget all that the storm cost us and endeavor to do our part to mitigate climate change.
It will take all of us working together toward net zero.
We’re up to the challenge. We’ve taken on big projects before as a nation and as a city. You needn’t look further than our new public library and city hall, LEED-certified with geothermal and solar incorporated into the design. We made this possible and then made it happen. Our new city center in all is an earth-conscious project, an example of something great that we did together and with perseverance over decades.
And so, I have confidence in us as a community that we will face our future challenges responsibly, with ingenuity and care.
And while I’m at it, I encourage you to check out our recreation and library activities. We are thrilled that the new public library has gained more than 800 new patrons since it opened its doors this past summer and the senior center is a hit. Good ideas are contagious. We were treated to another beautiful fall season. Now, as we brace for the long cold winter, I wish you and yours a happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.