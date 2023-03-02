Alex McHenry is running for a third term on the South Burlington School Board.
Over the past six years I’ve served you on the board and it has been a rewarding and challenging experience, and I’ve grown from it. I care deeply about the community and schools, and I would like to keep contributing to South Burlington in this role.
I believe a quality education is crucial to a persons’ future. I believe in a balance between the needs of schools and the needs of those who pay for it.
A few specifics about my accomplishments and goals:
• I helped arrange the land swap between the city and the district that gave us a new city hall while getting office space for district employees. This also freed up classrooms at the middle and high schools.
• I have negotiated contracts with each of the bargaining units and the superintendent. One recent focus has been to reduce the income inequality between the highest and lowest paid employees. An example of the benefit of reaching that goal is to end the bus driver and paraeducator shortage. Some progress has been made, but more needs to be done.
• I helped hire the current superintendent in a very short timeframe.
• I have reviewed and monitored policies regularly and made sure they’re followed appropriately. If the district is out of compliance, the board has the superintendent fix it. This isn’t the most visible part of school board work, but it’s one of the most important.
• I support ongoing work to improve equity and inclusion in our schools. All students do better when everyone is treated well, and people are kind.
I am the dad of a freshman and a junior at South Burlington High School. We appreciate our schools for their quality and all the great people who are part of the community.
I want to ensure that future generations in South Burlington have the same quality education that exists today.
I work for Vermont Medicaid as a data analyst to find and eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in the Medicaid program. I love my job, and I’m committed in serving Vermonters who depend on Medicaid, and I am committed to serving taxpayers.
I am an avid runner and am the director of the Red Rocks 5K, which the Green Mountain Athletic Association holds to raise money for its scholarship, one of which was awarded to a 2022 South Burlington graduate. Before the pandemic I was an assistant den leader for the local Scout pack.
I’m proud of our community, and I enjoy serving you. I would be honored to have your vote to keep me working to make our schools the best they can be, and at a value that benefits all of us.
