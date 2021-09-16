The termination of airport director Gene Richards by the Burlington City Council illustrates once again how the governance of this entirely federally and state funded public asset demands our attention. The president of the council concluded the termination hearing stating that the “processes in the city are broken and have let everyone down.”
The public interest demands more voice in the governance of this critical component of Vermont’s economy and transportation infrastructure.
Airport governance has evolved over time since the creation of the Airport Enterprise Fund and Commission in the 1980s to changes to the commission’s powers in the 2000s. More recently in 2013, a panel of area leaders on the Burlington International Airport strategic planning committee recommended the Burlington City Council “concurrently work with the state and other potential regional partners to explore a regional authority model to be implemented as financial goals are realized.” Airport governance is overdue for yet another recalibration.
The residents of our region have a valid claim to the interest in the airport because it uses Chittenden County’s airspace to generate its revenues. All cities and towns in close proximity to the approach and landing path of the Burlington International umbrella have a right to be represented.
The responsibility of this critical infrastructure does not rest on just the shoulders of Burlington residents. The Burlington International Airport costs Burlington taxpayers’ attention and resources that could otherwise be spent on addressing community needs within Burlington.
In a time of budgetary issues with the Burlington Police Department, there are eight officers covering shifts at the terminal located in South Burlington. Shared oversight would allow for more flexible public safety coverage for this regional asset to mimic the successful regional entities like Green Mountain Transit, Chittenden Solid Waste District, Champlain Water District and more. The region that funds this asset has a responsibility to provide for its public safety.
As a new South Burlington city councilor in 2015, I noted the decades of dysfunction from this governance model evidenced by countless lawsuits. I was — and continue to be — a strong supporter of the Vermont Air National Guard and its essential F-35 mission, and I am proud of our Green Mountain fighters for leading the way.
Since May of 1775, Vermonters have stepped forward in times of need to meet its responsibilities to protect this great nation. The need for improved governance has nothing to do with the F-35s. Rather, the calls for improved governance over the airport are so that the residents of Winooski, South Burlington, Williston and other communities take their rightful roles in governing a regional asset for the public good using the county airspace.
If Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger or the other Burlington councilors had to walk the streets of Winooski and South Burlington to get votes, there would have been sound monitoring around that airport 10 years ago, there would be noise berms along the fence line and land-use zoning changes would have already happened to invite ground-noise-dampening commercial structures to absorb the noise shielding the neighbors now feeling the direct impacts of takeoff.
I wanted to write this Councilor Corner on the recreation center that I believe needs to be reassessed with a close look at repurposing existing commercial space in light of COVID-19; a public outdoor pool, which I believe should be our next priority and has a much smaller price tag; open space acquisition for future recreation and public needs; the recent reappraisal; or trash collection, with which we could do better. However, with the headlines last week on the airport, I was compelled to revisit this call for improved governance.
In addition to serving on the South Burlington City Council, I also represent Chittenden County in the state Senate so I will be introducing amendments to H.454 to invite Williston and Winooski to have a seat on the airport commission. I will be calling for the Burlington charter to re-empower the commission to have direct oversight and responsibility to manage the next aviation director.
And I will also be supporting South Burlington Rep. Maida Townsend’s legislation, H. 52, that calls for a state study committee to examine the governance of the Burlington International Airport and I will push to pass the legislation in the Vermont Senate. It’s time, yet again, to take a closer look at airport governance.
