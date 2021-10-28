As a relatively new resident to South Burlington, I appreciate the city’s efforts to rewrite the land development regulations after receiving important information from the open space report. Like other residents of South Burlington, I remain committed to the preservation of natural areas for a multitude of environmental reasons and for addressing the impacting climate crisis. At the same time, I also understand the need for housing and how important it is for all of us to have a place to call home.
What’s critical now is that we balance the needs of our environment to help mitigate impacts from the climate crisis with our need to provide people with a place to live. Both can be achieved in South Burlington, and we have the unique opportunity to do that now before it is too late. Regulations should set the parameters for both environmental preservation and housing developments. There is room for both and no reason for one need to compete with the other.
Unfortunately, there have been a few voices of opposition to creating that balance. I am referring to the recent statements and positions presented in a resolution written by the affordable housing committee. For the record, I am a firm supporter of building more affordable housing units, as I am a donor and supporter of the Champlain Housing Trust.
The wonderful units already constructed in South Burlington — Allard Square, Country Park, Grandway Commons, Anderson I and II, Lime Kiln and O’Dell — are excellent examples of affordable housing developments that are near public transportation lines, stores, schools and other day-to-day necessities for people who live on a limited income and may not own a car. I have always believed that constructing homes and apartments near the downtown core makes both economic and environmental sense.
But the resolution proposed by the committee to address housing affordability does not support this type of common sense and responsible development. Instead, it makes a series of inaccurate assumptions and statements to justify development that harms the environment, does not help mitigate the climate crisis and strands people in homes miles from public transportation, schools, stores and their work.
Specifically, the resolution falsely claims that South Burlington is an unaffordable place to live. The data shows the opposite. We are the seventh most affordable place to live in Vermont when compared to other towns and cities with more than 5,000 residents. South Burlington is more affordable than Barre, Winooski, Brattleboro and, closer to home, Burlington, Colchester, Milton, Hinesburg and Shelburne as just reported in the Burlington Free Press.
Further, if you examine our grand list of 6,883 residential homes, 4,377 are assessed at less than $300,000. That makes 64 percent of the homes in our city affordable, a clear example of why we are ranked so well in terms of affordability when compared to other towns and cities.
This does not mean that we do not need to continue to build affordable housing. We do, and again when compared to our neighbors, we do very well. In Chittenden County, South Burlington holds 13 percent of the population, yet we have built 23 percent of the county’s affordable housing units. By comparison, Burlington holds 26 percent of the county’s population and has 33 percent of the affordable housing units, while Essex Junction has 12 percent of the population and has built 19 percent of the affordable housing units. Let this good work continue.
So why does the affordable housing committee want to support building in open space areas that will contribute to more suburban sprawl? We need more affordable apartments and condominiums, built near the city core where units can be redeveloped in unoccupied office and commercial space and new homes built in appropriate spaces if possible.
We don’t need any more isolated homes and apartment complexes built in fields that promote the car culture already congesting our city and polluting the environment. Rental fees and mortgages combined with using one’s own car is expensive and should never exceed the 45 percent income figure suggested in the resolution. So why build where families will be stranded, making cars a necessity?
Clearly the resolution proposed by the committee is targeted at development in the southeast quadrant, where developers can continue to more easily construct homes in defiance of environmental protection standards given to us in the open space report and operate as if there is no immediate climate crisis. The proposed language changes recommended in the resolution ask for more “traditional neighborhoods,” and gives property owners incentives to sell their land to developers for homes in the open space.
This is not a good policy to follow, and years from now, the next generation will wonder why the key parcels of our landscape were not protected and ended up covered with sprawling housing developments, accelerating the climate crisis. I am far less concerned with protecting an existing homeowner’s view of their open space than I am with protecting the natural environment to address the climate crisis and improve mitigation issues.
I’d much prefer to see the continued revitalization of our city core with more affordable living units built in other sensible, city locations.
On another note, for some strange reason the affordable housing resolution calls out South Burlington for not addressing the housing needs of people of color, keeping them from moving into our community. I understand the history of housing discrimination enforced by land regulations. We all know Vermont is a white state and there is work to be done to address racism and to keep our community diverse and welcoming.
But let the facts show that between 2010 and 2020, the population of our city increased 13 percent from 17,904 to 20,292, while the Black population increased 83 percent, from 348 to 639 residents, so people of color have moved into our city and become permanent residents.
Who’s on the committee?
For me the lingering, uncomfortable question remains why the committee seems to be operating just as a housing committee, making it easier and more convenient for developers and financiers to do business in our city. I was surprised to find that one member on the committee is a loan officer at a bank, while another works for the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, and yet a third is employed by a local development and construction company with large construction projects in South Burlington.
Do these members believe in affordable housing? I believe they do. But it does not look good to see the potential for conflicts of interest, and the city council needs to be cautious when making appointments to such important commissions.
Finally, true affordable housing is not just a single-family house in a traditional neighborhood, miles from anywhere, as promoted in the language of the resolution. We did that decades ago and created sprawl. It’s 2021, and we have the code red climate reports. We can’t afford any more sprawl and environmental destruction. All our housing, affordable or not, needs to be done in areas that are not environmentally sensitive, not on the parcels identified by the open space report, and of course, closer to our downtown core.
Further, everyone of all colors, income and national origin benefit from the beauty and spirituality of open space, a cleaner environment and a protected future, just as everyone will benefit from affordable and responsibly built housing. We are all in this together and this process should be a win-win for everyone.
Shame on the affordable housing committee for drawing unnecessary and unhelpful distinctions and divisions by using race, income and national origin as an argument against preserving the environment to help mitigate the climate crisis and to justify more sprawl.
I hope the South Burlington Planning Commission dismisses the recommendations from the resolution and approves land development regulations that create a common sense balance between housing development, the environment and the climate crisis. It’s all there at our fingertips right now, to plan wisely and cooperatively for the future. Let’s take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and do it right for those who will inherit the impact of our decisions.
John Bossange is a board member on the South Burlington Land Trust, serves on the city’s natural resource and conservation committee, and represents South Burlington on the Champlain Valley Conservation Partnership.
