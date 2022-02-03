To the Editor:
The upcoming election is critical and could determine the fate of the remaining natural resource lands in South Burlington.
The city’s undeveloped natural resource lands provide vital environmental services, recreational opportunities and can support local food production. With the climate changing, the need for these services will only grow.
Yet, most of South Burlington’s original natural resource lands are gone and the remaining natural resource lands are under intense pressure from profit-hungry developers. We know that residential development on natural resource lands is fiscally unsound.
Some may worry that conserving natural resource lands and providing good quality affordable housing are in conflict, but they are not. There are infill and redevelopment opportunities in South Burlington in and around City Center and along the public transit lines of Shelburne and Williston roads that are a win-win for the environment and affordable housing.
To avoid destruction of South Burlington’s remaining natural resource lands a group of folks have formed a political action committee called Voices of the Environment — South Burlington. (voices-environment-sb.com)
The committee has delivered the questions to the candidates that are on its website and is awaiting their answers. Then, members will decide which candidate(s) to endorse and support.
If you agree with the mission of Voices of the Environment, visit the website and help.
Paul Engels
South Burlington
Paul Engels is a former city councilor and current planning commissioner, and whose views do not represent the South Burlington Planning Commission.
