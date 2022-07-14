Voices of the Environment is a grassroots group of Chittenden County residents concerned about the world that we are leaving to future generations. VOTE’s mission is to advocate for policies, actions and candidates that will help mitigate climate change and protect the environment.
We sent each of the candidates in the Chittenden Southeast Senate race a set of questions. Candidates responded and their responses are posted in full at voices-environment-sb.com.
Please join Voices of the Environment in voting for Lewis Mudge, Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Ginny Lyons in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Lewis Mudge’s positions on addressing the climate crisis and preserving the natural environment are aligned with ours. He wants to prevent further forest fragmentation, maximize weatherization for the most vulnerable, cut out loopholes for biofuels, limit waste going into our landfills, build affordable housing with maximum efficiencies in urban areas while preserving existing open space, reduce runoff into Lake Champlain through best practices and incentives and enact carbon pricing which leads to both economic and climate benefit.
He supports zoning regulations that ensure that housing does not outstrip a community’s needs and resources. Currently, Mudge serves on the Charlotte Selectboard, where he also serves as a liaison to the energy and conservation committees.
We are confident that he will fight to protect and preserve the natural resources in South Burlington and other towns in the Chittenden Southeast Senate district and elsewhere in the state. We know from his answers to our questions and from meeting with him that he understands what is at stake if we continue to cut down trees and pave over meadows. Mudge knows the benefits open lands provide in mitigating the effects of climate change. He will bring a much-needed fresh approach in state legislation to stem the ever-increasing loss of Vermont’s natural lands, and at the same time improve the economic conditions of the average Vermonter.
Ginny Lyons brings years of experience as a senator representing our district. She has long listened to the experts behind the science of the climate crisis and helped lead the charge for renewable generation, transportation alternatives, energy efficiency, weatherization, land use planning, the reduction of fossil fuel use and the growing health issues related to climate change.
As the chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, Lyons has sponsored several bills focusing on environmental justice, including a renewable energy economy bill, a bill banning bisphenol A (BPA) in consumer products and the first greenhouse gas reduction goals for the state.
She supports the principles of smart growth and the need for communities to be zoned properly encouraging village and town core development for mixed housing of all types. She believes municipalities need to plan land use together through the Chittenden County Regional Planning Committee. She is a member of the Lake Champlain Advisory Committee and has been a tireless advocate for cleaning up the pollutants upstream by working with the agricultural department to create buffer zones to prevent pollution discharge into the tributaries and Lake Champlain.
Lyons co-sponsored Prop 5, the constitutional amendment for reproductive liberty, supports the Global Warming Solutions Act, the bottle bill and the clean heat standard bill and continues to advocate for placing a price on carbon.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale’s legislative record proves her grasp of the related crises of climate change and environmental degradation. She co-authored the recently passed environmental justice law and is a vocal supporter of measures that would increase our resilience to climate change, including a just transition for home heating fuels, establishment of a civilian climate corps and critical investments in electric grid hardening.
Ram Hinsdale supports numerous pending pieces of legislation focused on similar issues, including a Senate bill (S.234) that would prevent the dismantling of Act 250, a House bill (H.715) to establish a clean heat standard, and a House bill (H.175) to expand Vermont’s bottle bill.
She is a champion for human health, co-sponsoring a bill that was passed by the Senate to restrict dangerous consumer product chemicals, including the notorious group of chemicals known as PFAS. Likewise, she is committed to workable strategies for reducing contamination of our rivers and lakes with agricultural and other forms of pollution.
Ram Hinsdale recognizes that Vermont’s housing crisis is intertwined with the environmental crisis, co-authoring a bill (S.226) that calls for transit-oriented, inclusionary housing in neighborhood development areas, in addition to grants for first-generation homebuyers and repairs for mobile homes to help increase and sustain our workforce while preserving our remaining natural resources. If re-elected, she would work to restore blighted properties in downtowns and village centers while preserving essential green space.
Andrew Chalnick of South Burlington is a member of the environmental advocacy group Voices of the Environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.