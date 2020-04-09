At a time when news happens so quickly and our lives are changed so dramatically by the COVID-19 virus, it’s hard to believe that only a month ago, South Burlington voters chose presidential and local candidates, voted on town and school budgets, and determined whether or not to completely rebuild our middle and high school campus.
On March 18, South Burlington schools closed in-person instruction and most activities have been canceled, and on March 26 Governor Phil Scott ordered all schools to close for the year, and to develop plans for online learning.
Fortunately, South Burlington teachers have already been doing their best to move instruction online and connect with students as much as possible. This situation changes rapidly, and school staff are adjusting quickly to serve their students in a challenging environment.
As far as the Town Meeting Day goes, voters’ participation was impressive. A record turnout of 8,520 ballots were cast, rejecting the proposed bond to construct new middle and high school buildings and the proposed budget for the next school year.
The board has been busy gathering feedback from the community regarding a revised budget that will be presented to the voters, probably in May. The board is also urging the administration to make reductions in the budget in hopes that the budget will be acceptable to a majority of voters.
South Burlington schools are in a unique situation in Vermont – enrollment is increasing at a time when most districts are experiencing declines in enrollment, which puts upward pressure on the budget. The school district is also under pressure from rising property values, which causes tax rates to increase independent of spending levels.
The board has met five times since Town Meeting Day, and meets on April 13, at which time we hope to finalize a revised school budget to present to voters. Up until recently we hoped that we could pick a vote date in May, but guidance from the secretary of state issued last week encourages postponement of elections for the next few months, which means that the board might not have chosen a vote date on our April 13 meeting.
The proposed bond for new middle and high school buildings was also rejected on Town Meeting Day, and by a wide margin. The board has been busy crafting a new budget for the next school year, and has not discussed the bond vote results much. We have had some preliminary discussion of surveying the community about different aspects of the bond proposal, such as cost, timeline, need, etc., but have not formulated an approach yet.
The COVID-19 virus has drastically reduced the amount of in-person connections we have in our daily lives, but it has not stopped the school board from conducting meetings. Our March 25 and April 1 meetings were held entirely online, with community members able to watch and give their input from their homes, and all board members, administration, and on-line attendees able to hear it. To participate in future board meetings please visit www.sbschools.net, and go to the link to the school board.
Stay well, and stay safe.