As the first Councilor’s Corner of 2020, on behalf of your City Councilors, we wish all South Burlingtonians a happy and healthy New Year!
Your Council looks to 2020 as a year of opportunity and excitement. With the strong approval of your new Community Center in 2019, 2020 see construction leading to a 2021 ribbon cutting, bringing decades of talk and planning to reality. Once completed, residents will be able to plan events in a auditorium, create programs for seniors in the new senior center, take advantage of expanded resources in a state-of-the-art library, and enjoy the convenience of a more efficient City Hall.
But, my enthusiasm for our new Community Center is getting ahead of myself. I’m in no hurry for another year to fly by and 2020 will be a year of opportunity, enjoyment, and challenges for South Burlington.
We will soon “exit” Interim Zoning, implemented early in 2019. The most recognizable outcome of IZ will be identification of privately owned lands in South Burlington that should be preserved for the good of the environment, wildlife, and the future well-being of residents. The challenge is how to preserve lands identified as priorities for preservation. The most obvious solution is for the City to acquire the lands, ensuring they are protected from future development; that takes money we do not have. We’ll need to get creative!
This summer, residents will enjoy an expanded music and food program at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The popular Thursday evening program, a social and delicious food event for all ages, becomes a weekly happening through 2020; pray for nice weather every Thursday!
With luck, 2020 will welcome a well-planned dog park, in the area of Veteran’s Memorial Park, satisfying a long-term need. Huge kudos to the Dog Park Committee for the tremendous amount of time volunteered to create a plan and location that should make pups and their families smile.
The revenue generated by “Penny for Paths” approved last year will begin to have a noticeable impact on our acclaimed Recreation Path, completing connections with the ultimate goal of a seamless path city-wide.
We will see more new pavement smoothing streets throughout the city, but even “more new pavement” is limited by cost; pavement is expensive. While your Council wholeheartedly supports smooth roads, our Public Works Department is in a never-ending argument with Mother Nature.
The realities of climate change make maintaining our neighborhood streets more challenging; more freeze-thaw events lead to more broken pavement and the inevitable potholes. However, we do have a “new”, efficient patching machine with which staff will be able to fill and smooth potholes faster. See a bad pothole? Contact Public Works with the location.
The challenge of providing affordable housing and maintaining reasonable property taxes are an on-going concern. Partnerships, as with Champlain Housing Trust, have helped ensure availability of affordable housing. The challenge, with high land and construction costs, and relatively high property/school taxes, is to create more affordable housing. South Burlington’s Affordable Housing Committee is focused on ensuring affordable housing is available; it is essential to a diverse societal balance in our great city.
A new indoor recreation facility, adjacent to Cairns Arenas, is a priority of our Recreation and Parks Department and has been enthusiastically endorsed by residents; the plan and cost estimate are almost complete. As with other priorities, we need money to bring the project to fruition.
As we begin 2020, I encourage all residents and business owners/managers to acknowledge the excellent and tireless work performed on a daily basis by the professional and dedicated staff in our public departments; Fire, Police, and Public Works. Please take any opportunity to thank them for their never-ending effort to maintain and protect our city; they do a terrific job!
If you are interested in volunteering to serve on any of the City’s standing committees (see sburl.com), please apply; we welcome participation.
Again, best wishes for a very positive 2020!