Years before anyone on the current school board ran for election, previous boards made a commitment to good governance in the district by adopting a system called policy governance.
Wait!
Before your eyes glaze over at the mention of the word “governance,” I want to tell you why the current board’s recommitment to this system is important to you.
Policy governance is a system of governance that has been adopted by many public entities and corporations around the world, including many school districts in Vermont.
The system defines the roles and responsibilities of the CEO (in our case the superintendent), the board and the owners. Four different types of policies are then put in place and reviewed on a regular schedule to ensure that each part of the organization is working to deliver on the organization’s (district’s) mission.
First, the ends policies tell the organization what the owners want it to achieve. Previous boards led a community-wide process to define the Ends for the district. The district’s global ends statement reads, “Students successfully complete their education from the South Burlington School District ready for their next step…”
The full ends policy goes on to explain in detail what the community wants for its graduates, divided into the categories of disposition for life-long learning, academic proficiency, personal development, and citizenship. All district policies can be found on the district website at sbschools.net under the “our district” tab.
Second, executive limitations policies create guardrails for the CEO (superintendent). They tell that person what they may not do in pursuit of the ends. Third, board-management delegation policies clarify that the superintendent is responsible for delivering on the ends and is responsible for determining the means for achieving those ends as long as they operate within the guardrails of executive limitations policies.
Finally, governance process policies tell the board how it will conduct its business on behalf of the owners (the community). Each of the policy governance policies within these four broad categories is meant to be monitored at least annually to ensure that the district is complying with them and if not, what the plan is to come into compliance.
When policy governance works, every part of the organization is free to operate to its fullest potential because roles and responsibilities are clearly defined and monitored, and everyone stays focused on what they do best.
You, the community, are the owners of the South Burlington School District. The entire purpose of the organization is to deliver to the owners what the owners want from the organization. The board represents your interests. The board’s job under policy governance is to make sure we are hearing from as many community members as possible, translating that feedback into a vision for the future of the school district, and making sure that appropriate policies are in place to guide the district toward that vision. We are also responsible for making sure that the superintendent, who is responsible for the operations of the district, is complying with district policies and how well the district, under their leadership, is doing at delivering the ends.
Previous boards worked hard to lay a solid foundation for policy governance in the district. The current board has been working with a policy governance specialist who has reviewed and made suggestions for updates to the district’s policies and is providing ongoing support for board training in policy governance.
If you attend our virtual board meetings you will note that the agenda has been rearranged to reflect our policy governance focus, and we have included a standing agenda item for board training exercises. Community engagement has also been added as a standing agenda item. One initiative that we will be piloting over the next few weeks is set “office hours” with individual board members over Zoom (and hopefully, eventually in-person), so we can provide another venue for community members to provide feedback and guidance to the board. We encourage you to take advantage of these engagement opportunities and provide other suggestions for how best to serve you.
