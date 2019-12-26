There will be just a couple of days left in 2019 when you read this article. For me this is a time for reflection as well as looking forward to the possibilities of the future.
As I reflect, I am continually appreciative of the strong sense of community that we hold in South Burlington and in Vermont as a whole. How we translate that into working together and helping each other. Unlike what we read about in terms of how it works in Washington, it is different in Montpelier where most issues are decided in a non-partisan fashion and where debates are about different perspectives on how to address the issues confronting Vermonters and are not personal attacks.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “cusp” as a transition between two periods, a turning point – and this is where we are in the Legislature.
After a summer and fall back in our home communities, we will be returning for the second year of the biennium to finish work we began last session and to address both the challenges and opportunities that the new year presents.
In preparation, I meet with residents, business and nonprofit leaders, health care providers, residents and local government officials. To illustrate I’ve shared what I heard from two groups. You will note both the similarities and the differences.
What did South Burlington residents responding to the questionnaire the four of us sent out identify? The most frequently chosen were improve the affordability of health care, pass climate change solutions bills and tax and regulate marijuana.
The next most frequent grouping of responses included a ban on toxic chemicals that harm children, implement criminal justice reforms, provide additional support for high quality child care, create paid family and medical leave insurance and make higher education more affordable.
Finally, other suggestions identified by a few respondents include reforming Vermont’s alimony laws, invest in rural economic development and broadband, reduce our overall tax burden, reduce racism and implicit bias, invest in mental health treatment and enact gun safety legislation.
What did the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission share with legislators at their 2019 municipal legislative breakfast as their policy priorities for this year? They set the stage by reporting that 33% of workers in Chittenden County now live outside the county when 15 years ago only 25% did. This causes multiple issues with energy, traffic and housing.
A focus on smart growth is one of the priority areas for legislative attention: making improvements to Act 250, investing and encouraging more housing especially more affordable housing.
The transportation priorities include finishing legacy projects including Exit 16 in South Burlington and continued investment in walking, biking, transit, electric vehicles and water quality.
Investing in our workforce is another priority. While the unemployment rate in Chittenden County and Vermont overall is virtually nonexistent, many Vermonters are underemployed and struggling economically.
And, according to the VSAC-VSC report Senior Survey of the Class of 2012 to 2016, 52% of Vermont high school graduates either go on to no higher education or are no longer enrolled within three semesters. Developing career pathways and making post-secondary education more affordable is key.
Clearly this is just a snapshot of where different groups think the Legislature direct our financial and policy debates. There will be many more, which future columns will discuss.
When the Legislature reconvenes Tuesday, Jan. 7, VPR will resume streaming the full House and Senate sessions every day.
You can access that by going on the Vermont General Assembly website, legislature.vermont.gov, which provides links to a wealth of information including committee agendas, full text of bills introduced, reports and testimony submitted to committees as well as VPR’s live streaming.
In addition, I encourage you to contact me with your thoughts and comments; to come visit at the State House; or to come to the next Legislative Forum on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m., in the South Burlington Public Library in the University Mall. The conversations I have with you are one of my favorite parts of being a legislator. Thank you for your engagement in this process.