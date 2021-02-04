The development of the budget for the 2021-2022 school year began in the fall, with the administration presenting a first draft based on anticipated needs for the year.
Throughout the fall and early winter, the administration held community forums to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget.
People met with administrators to examine the draft budget through several Zoom meetings and presented feedback to the administration. The current year’s school budget reflects cuts that were required to attain voter approval after two previous rejections in the spring of 2020 — and some hoped that some of those cuts could be restored in the upcoming year.
In December the administration had made revisions based on feedback and presented the latest version of the budget to the board, along with preliminary data from the Vermont Agency of Education which gave the board early estimates of tax rates.
Another factor in the tax rates is the city-wide reappraisal that is currently underway. Furthermore, the pandemic has had ripple effects on education funding that make the upcoming year less predictable than usual.
Despite the uncertainties, the Agency of Education gave its best estimates based on what is known about the economy at the time and the administration was able to present to the board a budget that it felt best met the educational needs of our students for the upcoming year.
The school board saw the financial impact the budget would have on taxpayers and determined that this preliminary budget was unacceptable — more cuts had to be made. With that feedback in mind, the administration drafted a new budget in January that reflected what it felt was a bare minimum for students’ educational needs.
South Burlingtonians will also vote on a $2.5 million bond for building repairs that are the highest priority. The largest item is replacement of the roof at the F.H. Tuttle Middle School for $1.83 million. Most of the remainder is for floor abatement and replacement at all five buildings — $320,000 — and several other smaller needs.
We encourage everyone to learn more about the budget and bond at sbschools.net.
A closing note for all is that the Vermont Legislature passed funding from the federal CARES ACT to help pay for mailing ballots to all registered voters, so if you’re already a registered voter in South Burlington you will receive a ballot in the mail around Feb. 12, and it will have return postage prepaid — easy peasy!
If you have not registered to vote yet, please visit olvr.vermont.gov or go to southburlingtonvt.gov and follow the links: “how do I” and “register to vote.” The ballot you receive in the mail is your official ballot so if you wish to vote at the polls, please bring the ballot with you. If you lose it, there will be extras at the polls.
Ballots may be mailed (please allow five days for delivery), dropped off at the night drop box to the left of the main doors of city hall, or brought to the polls and must be received by the close of polls on Election Day.
All polling places will still be open on Town Meeting Day, March 2, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
