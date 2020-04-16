Amid the vital and often heart-wrenching news about the current pandemic, it might be easy to lose sight of a significant milestone that happens next week.
Fifty years ago, our planet celebrated its first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.
We took to the streets and launched an environmental movement. Only now can we look back to wonder if it might have been a little too little and a little too late. Our planet today clearly needs help even more.
But where do you start?
On Jan. 1 of this year, before our world got turned upside down due to coronavirus, I decided to be hopeful. I wanted to believe the planet could be a better place for my kids and my grandchildren. I said to myself, “You have to start somewhere,” and decided to give up plastic.
All right, not all plastic! We’re talking baby steps, here. I chose to see if I could eat, cook and buy food without the added dimension of plastic packaging.
There is an abundance of reliable information about the harm that plastic is adding to our environment. Turns out, it is a challenge to rid it from our lives. But it also turns out, in our little South Burlington, there are plenty of willing partners.
People who say, “Sure, I can give you your deli cheese in that glass container.” Or, “Yes, no worries. I can use your cloth bag for this freshly sliced bread.” Even the sweet man behind the meat counter who asked me with genuine concern, “Are you allergic, dear?”
But here are the facts that are a bit harder to swallow. You cannot hope to find produce in Vermont in January that isn’t wrapped in plastic unless you have time, patience and money. Just check out your local grocery store. Some of it makes sense. Stuff with a short shelf life, like lettuce, needs a little help to extend its life. You can find most, but not all veggies if you are persistent.
And, it comes with a price that not everyone can afford. I had gotten used to having access to any food any time of the year. I now needed to learn how to make soups from root crops that can store all winter.
I love yogurt, so plastic-free is challenging there too. There is one brand that comes in glass jars and is available in some local stores. It’s pretty pricey and I couldn’t find a low-fat version. But you can still buy skim and other types of milk in glass bottles here in South Burlington. The experience was a nostalgic throwback to my 1950s childhood when the milkman delivered to my home. From there, enterprising sorts can make their own yogurt.
In February, I was traveling, away from my newly comfortable shopping routine in South Burlington, when I came home from a Texas grocery store one night with “dinner.” Bananas! It was the only non-plastic-encased food I could find, except corn tortillas in a paper bag.
Since then, I came to appreciate that part of this challenge involves having the chutzpah to talk to people in my local grocery stores, and to gain their understanding and empathy. To recognize we are all on this planet together.
The solutions will take teamwork, and yes, compassion on both sides. But, you know, South Burlington has totally stepped up. I haven’t tried every place, but I’ve had positive interactions at Hannaford, Healthy Living, Shaw’s and Price Chopper. People are curious, enthusiastic and willing. They care. If you have to start somewhere, turns out South Burlington is a great place to start.
I wrote this ode to Earth Day before the pandemic broke. Since then, the world close to home and around the globe has changed dramatically. Of course, I put my plastic-free food challenge on the shelf as we are all facing this crisis, focusing on caring for others. But I will take time on April 22 to appreciate our Earth and all she provides. I welcome you to join me in spirit.
A resident of South Burlington for 35 years, Liz Heun works as a freelance medical writer. In her spare time, she supports local community theatre and the Refugee Resettlement Program. When social distancing comes to an end, she looks forward to hugs from her three grandchildren and their families in Boston and Nashville.