To The Editor:
The primary season is upon us, and I would like to state my case for voting for David Zuckerman in the lieutenant governor’s race.
I have known Zuckerman for more than 20 years. Because he is a farmer, he is keenly aware of the issues that I, and many Vermonters, feel strongly about, especially the environment and food insecurity. Those two issues are so tied together and important and former lieutenant governor Zuckerman’s leadership in those areas make me feel he is the best candidate for the job.
As a small business co-owner — Full Moon Farm— he knows how difficult it can be at times trying to make a living in Vermont. He has also been an advocate for the downtrodden for decades and continues to be that advocate.
When he is asked a question, he gives thoughtful answers with facts and ideas for solutions for the actual question asked. This is unusual these days when we seem to get flowery pronouncements from other politicians with just a bunch of fluff and no substance. You can see that for yourself on his website. In all the time I have known Zuckerman I have not always agreed with him on every issue, but I have never doubted his honesty and integrity.
As I conclude this letter I want to go back to the environmental issue. I look at my daughter and think of future generations and what type of situation we are leaving them. The person a heartbeat away from the governor’s seat must be an unwaveringly strong environmental advocate.
David Zuckerman is that person.
Peter K. Carmolli
South Burlington
