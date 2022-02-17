To the Editor:
If you are concerned about suburban sprawl related to proposed land developments in South Burlington and if you feel that protection of our community’s natural landscapes and habitats is important for the health and well-being of all join me in casting your votes for Meagan Emery and Tim Barritt for city council.
Protect our natural environment.
David Weissgold
South Burlington
