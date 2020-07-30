I am writing in support of the school budget. My children have been very lucky to receive an excellent education in South Burlington from elementary through high school. They’ve had access to wonderful opportunities in academics, athletics, and co-curricular activities. Our family is grateful for the amazing school system that has helped our children grow into smart, kind, and responsible young adults. But we are concerned for the future.
The substantial budget cuts that have been already been made will change the educational experience for many of our South Burlington children. There will be less academic and emotional support this year. There will be fewer classes, clubs, and athletics. These cuts had to be made because previous budgets failed.
If the current budget doesn’t pass, even more cuts will be made. The list of these reductions is startling and our children will bear the brunt of this decision. The elementary schools will see larger classes and less individual support. The middle school and high school will cut even more classes, clubs, and supports. As I heard someone say recently, our young South Burlington residents will be the collateral damage of a “No” vote.
Please join me and vote “Yes” for the school budget in August. Our kids deserve it.
Kathie Borrazzo
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.