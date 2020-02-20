My family moved here from Los Angeles 4 years ago to be closer to my wife’s family and enjoy the slower paced lifestyle. We really enjoy the community we have become a part of here in South Burlington, as well as the access to parks, trails, and other recreation. Our son attends Orchard and we could not be happier with the attention to his education. All of these things are what drew us to this community. Yet, each year our property taxes have risen. Our taxes are now very similar to the taxes we were paying in Los Angeles, and that is troubling given the scale of economy as a comparison. My question is, where does the burden stop? I am not confident in the current council members to be creative, build relationships to generate a common vision, or engage in fiscal/environmental responsibility given the recent track record. It’s time for a change. Matt Cota has shown his ability to get things done and brings fresh ideas on how to tackle tremendous challenges. He is authentic and cares deeply about the South Burlington community. I encourage everyone to reflect on this upcoming council election and vote for positive change. I will be by voting for Matt and voting no for the school bond.
Daniel Hudson
South Burlington