To the Editor:

In March 5 article, “Is there a new life in store for congested I-89 exits?” Charlie Baker stated, “And as more people either move to South Burlington or find jobs in the area, traffic will worsen.”

Later in the article councilor Meaghan Emery wonders why the commission would propose an interchange with less vehicle capacity than the current one, referring to Exit 14.

So, I’m wondering if Baker is talking out of both sides of his mouth here? How can you admit that traffic will get worse then suggest a solution that will only exacerbate the problem?

I understand the need to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

The fact that they, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, acknowledge that congestion is getting worse should prod them to admit the need for roadway upgrades like exit 12B, instead of the wrong solution at exit 14.

Christopher Lamothe

South Burlington