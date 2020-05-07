Mister Rodgers said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Today, it’s undeniable who the helpers are - the nurses, doctors and healthcare workers, the delivery people and grocery store workers, the custodial and sanitation workers, the farmers and transport workers.
We thank and celebrate our helpers, who are risking their lives and making sacrifices for our safety. But they are not the only ones who are making a difference.
Last week was April break week for our local schools. A well-deserved breather for our incredible teachers and students, but also a dreaded time for our children, who have been confined and isolated at home since mid-March. I was apprehensive about this vacation time for my nine-year-old son, an only child who loves school and being with friends.
I signed him up for an April-break camp with Very Merry Theater, which ran for one hour daily during vacation. For those who do not know, this is an incredible theater organization providing camps, classes and events to children of all ages and backgrounds, under the leadership of the amazing Don Wright.
This theater camp took place remotely via Zoom. Every morning the kids got together with their enthusiastic camp leaders, Mickey and Kacey, to create a pirate production, which they performed at week’s end. The kids made costumes, created sets, wrote scripts, researched pirate facts and had fun.
While the internet connection was sometimes shaky, the human connections were undeniable. For a few hours, they were a silly bunch of children who could escape from the current world situation. The final performance was not a masterpiece, but it was full of love and pride, smiles and laughter. It was true magic.
In the past month and a half, we have witnessed and taken part in many artistic events that have been offered by art studios, centers, museums and galleries. Numerous artists and art-related organizations are offering amazing opportunities on a local, national and international level.
I’d like to take a moment to thank Don Wright and his team and all the artists in our local and world community who are helpers in these difficult times. They are also essential workers. They make this crazy world a better place. After all, art is essential. Remember, “The EartH without art is EH.”
Lisa Charlebois
South Burlington