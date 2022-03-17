To the Editor:
I am writing to support Chris Winters for Vermont Secretary of State.
I first met Winters in 1998 when I was a member of the Vermont Real Estate Commission. He was the staff attorney assigned to advise the commission. We worked closely together on numerous cases. I was impressed with his knowledge of the law and his ability to provide the commission with sound advice on a wide variety of issues.
At the time Winters was 27 years old. Now, 24 years later, he is seeking the position of secretary of state. We could not have a more experienced or worthy candidate. He has served as director of professional regulation and is currently the deputy secretary. He worked with the Legislature on voting access, same day registration, vote by mail and automatic voter registration.
Elections are the bedrock of our democracy. In Vermont, the secretary of state is the individual charged with the responsibility for our elections. In today’s toxic political environment, we need a steady hand at the wheel. Chris Winters is that person.
When asked what the most important aspects of the job are, he said, “Voter access, safety and security in elections and building transparency and trust in government.”
Please vote for Chris Winters Vermont Secretary of State.
Robert Walsh
South Burlington
