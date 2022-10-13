To the Editor:

I want to thank The Other Paper for the story headlined “South Burlington businessman faces federal drug charge.” (Sept. 29, 2022)

I am stunned that no other news organization seems to have reported on Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George’s reduction of the charges again Bruce Erdmann.

How many people have to die before his acts are more than a misdemeanor?

I also wonder who paid the bill for the victim’s very long stay in intensive care.

Susan Ohanian

Charlotte