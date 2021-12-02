To the Editor:
The $15 million price tag — $9 million from the federal government — for a new bridge for bicyclists at the Williston Road cloverleaf is an insane waste of tax dollars.
The existing bridge with fine sidewalks on both sides of Williston Road is functional and beautiful. Maybe South Burlington should waste more money instead by injecting additional funds into its new joke-of-a-downtown-center on Market Street, by building an overhead stilted rail system that could create high-speed monorail travel, allowing shoppers to be quickly deposited into University Mall.
Dan Cohen
Burlington
