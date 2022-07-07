To the Editor:
I am writing today to voice concern about the one-lane bridge on Queen City Park Road. There have been two major, one-car crashes on the bridge. The first on Nov. 13, 2021, and a second March 20. Both crashes caused damage to guardrails.
The November crash was exacerbated by an already damaged guardrail at the southwest corner of the bridge. It seemed to have acted as a ramp and flipped the car over. The March 20 crash destroyed the guardrails at the northeast corner of the bridge.
They lie broken in the ravine next to the bridge three months later. At this time, if a vehicle veered to the right entering the bridge from the east, there is nothing to prevent a vehicle from going down on the tracks.
No advance warning of the conditions exists. The construction cones placed to mark the hazards have been moved, stolen, run over and overgrown by weeds.
There is no street light on the westbound approach. There are none of the typical yellow- and black-striped reflective markers at any of the four corners of the bridge approaches and no reflectors along the guardrails on the span.
The bridge is a critical link for commercial and bus transit and the most direct access into and out of the Queen City Park neighborhood and Red Rocks Park.
The city of Burlington has been notified of the situation. The only work that has been done since the cones were placed in November was to move most of the cones to the second crash site in March.
As a resident of Queen City Park, I drive across this bridge frequently. I encounter the traffic at all hours, it includes buses from the Green Mountain Transit Authority headquarters, semis servicing the businesses along Queen City Park Road, as well as the many cars, bicycles and pedestrians waiting patiently and taking turns to cross the bridge.
I can’t help but wonder what the fate of the bridge will be. The bridge is currently very badly maintained and, to my thinking, dangerous. The critical nature of the bridge as a link to Burlington must be maintained.
Doug Goodman
South Burlington
