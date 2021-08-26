To the Editor:
It is my understanding that South Burlington voters chose a representative form of government when residents approved the city’s charter. City councilors are elected to decide which non-mandatory ballot items should be included on a city ballot and, if they are included, when a vote will take place. I believe this representative form of governance has served the city’s residents well during the 50 years that we have been a city.
At the Aug. 2, council meeting, the board of the South Burlington Land Trust asked, though not explicitly, that the city council abandon this representative form of governance and take an important proposal that would affect all of us to “the people”— essentially a referendum. Below is language from the land trust’s presentation about its four cents for four years proposal:
“South Burlington has conducted a rigorous three-year process to identify natural resource lands and ways to conserve them.
• Open space (interim zoning) committee identified the highest valued lands to conserve.
• To date, city has no plan on how to conserve these priority lands.
• Purchasing land is feasible and fair to all.
• South Burlington Land Trust requests the council use the democratic process and allow the voters to decide.
• South Burlington can be a leader in the climate crisis.
• Conserving land creates a cleaner, affordable, healthier future.
“Now is the time to ask the people.”
The land trust wants to put this proposal before voters irrespective of whether a majority of city councilors has determined that it is in the best interests of the city for residents to be asked to support such a proposal. In other words, the land trust is asking the city councilors who do not support this proposal to abdicate the duties of the job to which they were elected and for which they are very modestly paid.
The message is: Don’t do your job and assess the proposal on its merits, rather ask the people. The land trust appears to believe that asking the councilors to abdicate the duties of their positions is the better democratic process. I strongly disagree.
I have been a South Burlington Land Trust member for over a dozen years, and it troubles me greatly to see the board engage in such tactics. Other statements in the presentation are less than straightforward. The interim zoning process is not completed.
An important method by which to preserve open space is the city’s land development regulations and the planning commission has put forth proposed changes that will increase significantly the amount of land that is protected from development. These proposed regulations are part of interim zoning, and they were very carefully developed.
Since when was there a predetermined outcome of interim zoning that the city would purchase all lands identified as valuable for conservation? What proof is there that “purchasing land is feasible and fair to all?”
Let’s get back to our roots — making proposals in a manner that doesn’t effectively undermine our representative form of governance; respecting rather than proposing an end run around the interim zoning process and the planning commission’s work; and expunging inflammatory statements like “let the voters decide” from our discourse when such statements, as in this context, turn upside down the form of governance that this city’s residents chose 50 years ago and that has served us well.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
