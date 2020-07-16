As a retired Vermont middle school principal, I’m voting for David Zuckerman to be our next governor in the Aug. 11 primary.
Like most of us who are invested in our local communities and our wonderful state, I am well aware of the importance of quality public schools. Not only do public schools prepare our entrepreneurs, workforce and leaders of tomorrow, they are also fundamental to the economic stability of Vermont.
Public schools are not just major employers, they are barometers of the health of a community. Good schools are a major incentive for businesses to locate and remain in Vermont. Good public schools also attract families looking for a stable, safe place to raise their children. Both the business community and school community are inevitably and appropriately connected. David understands this powerful economic and social relationship.
Throughout his career as a public servant, David has taken the time to listen to teachers, parents, school board members, administrators and others to understand their issues. He has worked with groups to find opportunities created by our ongoing challenges and helped craft solutions that fit Vermont’s size and rural nature.
His commitment to bringing a diverse group of stakeholders to the table to look for solutions is exactly what we need, whether we are discussing how best to re-open our public schools this fall, looking for ways to grow our rural economy, supporting responsible development, focusing on the critical need for cleaner lakes and streams, working towards a livable wage, or addressing issues of racism and hate in our state. David has the political experience, the courage and the will to face these statewide challenges.
David has proven himself to be a thoughtful, knowledgeable, and inspirational leader. I am very proud to support him for governor. He is a bridge builder and works well with all parties. His skills, values and deep experience in state government are the perfect match for what is needed for a healthy and prosperous Vermont future.
John Bossange
South Burlington
